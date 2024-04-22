Prince Harry ‘wins’ in decision over keeping Archie and Lilibet out of Netflix shows with wife Meghan

Prince Harry has reportedly “won” in a big decision over his children Archie and Lilibet with wife Meghan Markle.

It was recently reported that Meghan and Harry are working on two new TV series, amid their eye-watering multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix deal.

But it’s been claimed neither Archie and Lilibet will be making appearances in the shows – and that decision was down to Harry.

The pair are set to release two new TV shows (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan news

Apparently, one of Meghan and Harry’s new shows centers around the US Open Polo Championship. This will see Price Harry delve into the world of polo.

While the other TV series is reportedly set to “celebrate the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship”. Meghan is said to be taking the helm on this non-fiction show.

What’s more, it’s been reported that Meg’s reported cookery show will not be filmed at her and Harry’s Montecito mansion. Instead, she is said to be showing off her culinary skills at a neighbour’s home.

Harry is supposedly not keen to show his children in the shows (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry ‘wins’ decision with wife Meghan

And royal fans hoping to see Archie and Lilibet pop up will no doubt be disappointed. Harry and Meghan are seemingly keeping their kids out of the limelight as much as they can.

In this case, Harry has clearly won

But this decision was something Harry is said to have been adamant about. A source told The Sun on Sunday: “Harry and Meghan have not always agreed on how much they should expose their children to the media but, in this case, Harry has clearly won.”

Entertainment Daily! UK has contacted representatives for Harry and Meghan for comment.

Meghan Markle new online business

As well as Megan’s reported new TV shows, she recently announced a new business venture – an online shop called American Riviera Orchard.

In March, Meghan took the world by surprise when she launched a new lifestyle brand. Meghan only shared a brief clip of herself in a kitchen baking. But it has recently been claimed that the online store will sell all sorts, including fragrances, skincare products, dog grooming products, and even chicken feed.

According to a psychic, the couple might be facing a new path altogether (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It comes after earlier this month, it was claimed that Harry and Meghan are reportedly faced with a huge dilemma about their future, which had them questioning whether they should return to the UK. According to a psychic, the couple might be facing a new path altogether.

Astrologer Inbaal Honigman told the Mirror on behalf of Slingo.: “Ultimately, their dream is to work in creative careers.”

Inbaal continued: “Meghan will find her way back to acting. Harry, who is good at organising, will look into executive producer roles and opportunities within the entertainment industry.”

She also noted a major clue that means that the couple could be stepping away from royal life altogether.

Inbaal explained that no cards representing royalty were pulled during the reading. The cards could have showcased Knights, Queens, Princesses and Prince. These cards are known as Court cards.” The astrologer concluded: “It suggests that thoughts of rejoining the family as working royals is far from their minds.”

