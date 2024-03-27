In case you missed the news, Meghan Markle recently announced a new business venture – an online shop called American Riviera Orchard.

Currently, the brand’s website and Instagram are both mysteriously empty, with Meghan only sharing a brief clip of herself in a kitchen baking and arranging flowers via a Story post earlier this month.

But in a recent application to officially trademark the “ARO” initials, it seems the Duchess of Sussex has had to divulge exactly what products the shop will be selling. And it’s quite the eclectic mix…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @americanrivieraorchard

Pet supplies

It’s no secret that Meghan and husband Prince Harry love their animals, working with many wildlife charities between them and having three dogs and a coop of rescue chickens of their own.

So it’s unsurprising then that there are several animal products reportedly listed under the “goods and services” that AMO will be offering.

These include dog grooming products, pet pillows and beds, collars and leads, dog treats and even chicken feed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal)

Cosmetics

But don’t worry if you don’t have any pets, because it seems Meghan wants to pamper you too.

She has reportedly applied to sell a selection of fragrances, bath salts, skincare products and body lotions under her new brand.

Meghan Markle to bring out homeware line

If you’ve been admiring the sneak peeks into Harry and Meghan’s home on their Netflix documentary, listen up, as Meghan’s also apparently releasing some homeware goods.

Bed linen, candles, curtains, tablecloths, coasters, wallpaper, photo frames, bath towels, tea towels and boujee-sounding cocktail napkins are among the proposed offerings.

She’s also mentioned “printed cookbooks and recipe books”, further fuelling reports that AMO’s launch has been lined up to coincide with a new Netflix cooking show for the Sussexes.

It seems there could also be some food products, including jams and marmalades, up for sale too, if you fancy eating like a royal.

Meghan Markle recently announced the launch of a new online store (Credit: YouTube)

Gifts

Maybe we’ll all be hitting up Meghan’s shop come Christmas time (if we can afford it, that is!) as it sounds like she’s selling some interesting gifting bits and bobs.

Products include wrapping paper – both the paper and fabric kind – a selection of cards for different occasions and stamps and seals to go with them, gift bags, present tags and even wine bags.

If you’re planning a party, with Carole Middleton’s Party Pieces sadly no more, Meghan will apparently be filling the gap. ARO will be selling paper party decorations, it’s claimed.

Meghan Markle to open physical shops?

Sill more interestingly, Meghan’s trademark application also reportedly requests “retail store services”. In other words, she could potentially be planning to open up physical American Riviera Orchard shops to sell her products in person.

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

Read More: Meghan Markle ‘losing sleep’ over American Riviera Orchard brand amid fears it could be ‘disaster’: ‘She can’t let this fail’

So anything taking your fancy? You can let us know with a comment over on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.