Prince William and his wife Princess Kate have grown “extremely weary” of the circus surrounding their relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to a report.

A correspondent for Woman magazine reckons King Charles and Kate’s cancer diagnoses may have increased the likelihood of a thawing in relations between Harry and his relatives, amid countless headlines suggesting a ‘rift’ exists between Wills and his brother.

However, while royal journalist Emily Andrews ponders whether the health scares could bring the siblings back together, an insider reportedly claimed this may not be a priority for the Prince of Wales.

William and Kate news

Woman suggests Prince Harry will return to the UK in just a few weeks. He will reportedly return over here to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

A special service is planned for St Paul’s Cathedral. But the publication claims it is not settled whether Meghan will also make the trip across the pond.

The Woman article goes on to indicate Harry travelling on his own “could prove an opportune moment to meet up in private and build bridges” with Wills.

The ‘Harry problem’ is the very last thing on their minds.

However, the report suggests, the timing might not be right. “Sources close to Kate and William suggest that, with everything else the family is coping with, the ‘Harry problem’ is the very last thing on their minds,” Ms Andrews reports.

Harry and Meghan news

Additionally, unidentified sources reportedly said the Waleses have their minds on other matters.

The article continues: “Insiders tell me that the Waleses are ‘extremely weary’ of the whole ‘Sussex saga’. [They] just don’t have the mental capacity right now to even begin to engage with the issue.

“Trust has been shattered. If ever there were a time to bring Harry (and just him) back ‘inside the tent’, it is not now.”

ED! has approached representatives for the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for comment.

Separate to Woman’s claims, reports claimed earlier this month that Kate and Harry have had contact.

A source told Closer: “Harry has been in touch with Kate several times since she came home from hospital.”

They added: “Kate is being warm and welcoming towards him. And she’s made it clear that she’s happy they are back in touch.”

