Kate Middleton ‘happy’ to be ‘back in touch’ with Prince Harry after cancer news: ‘This means the world to Harry’

In Kate Middleton news, the Princess of Wales and Prince Harry are back in contact, it has been reported.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly reached out to his sister-in-law following the news of her cancer diagnosis. This is something that has left Kate “happy,” a source claims.

Harry and Kate are reconnecting (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Middleton news

According to insiders, Harry and Kate are back in contact, with sources claiming they’ve been sharing “secret” messages and calls.

The news comes not long after Kate announced her cancer diagnosis to the world. The announcement was made in a video, in which Kate revealed that she is undergoing “preventive chemotherapy”.

Her cancer diagnosis came just weeks after King Charles announced his own to the world.

Speaking to Closer magazine, a source said: “Harry has been in touch with Kate several times since she came home from hospital, sending notes of encouragement and support via text as well as calling her from time-to-time to check-in. Kate is being warm and welcoming towards him and she’s made it clear that she’s happy they are back in touch.”

The source continued: “Of course, he’s very mindful that it’s a sensitive situation given the difficult relationship he has with William at the moment, not to mention the ongoing issues he and Meghan have with The Firm as a whole.”

Kate is ‘happy’ that Harry is back in contact (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate ‘happy’ to be back in contact with Harry

The source then continued, saying that Kate “appreciates” her dialogue with Harry.

They then went on to say that Harry’s words are “welcome”. They also claimed that Kate’s door is “always open” if he wants to call or visit while in the UK.

“It goes without saying that this means the world to Harry in return. He’s taking it step by step and being respectful of her healing, but feeling extremely encouraged that they’re back in contact and is looking forward to reconnecting,” the source then added.

Could William and Harry reconcile? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William and Harry news

The source then went on to say that Kate could be set to play mediator between Harry and William next month.

The Duke of Sussex is back in the UK to promote the Invictus Games. The source then claimed that Harry is hoping to sit down with William and talk things through. He reportedly hopes that Kate will be able to convince her husband to meet him.

William and Harry have reportedly been feuding for a while now. Harry didn’t visit his brother the last time he was in the UK.

The insider then went on to say that Harry “grateful” that he’s managed to reconcile with Kate, especially considering their close bond.

ED! has contacted Harry’s reps for comment. Kensington Palace declined to comment.

