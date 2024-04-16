Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, reportedly have plans for Prince Louis‘ future as he approaches his sixth birthday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have three children – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis. George is second in line to the throne after his dad.

But Charlotte and Louis have often been described as “spare to the heir,” like their uncle Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex even titled his tell-all memoir, Spare.

There’s been discussion about what Louis’ life within the royal family could look like as the youngest of the Waleses’ kids, and now a royal expert has weighed in.

William and Kate have three children – George, Charlotte and Louis (Credit: Cover Images)

William and Kate’s future plans for Prince Louis

Royal commentator Jennie Bond has claimed that William and Kate “must be acutely aware of the problems for a royal spare”.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Jennie said she’s sure the couple “will do everything to make Charlotte and Louis feel every bit as special, loved and valued as George”.

She continued: “I imagine they will encourage Louis to explore life outside the royal fold. It could be the military, but it could also be working in the charity world or whatever he finds appealing after his education is finished.

“I’m sure they will encourage him to go to university, which they both enjoyed and where, of course, they found love.”

Kate and William might encourage Louis to attend university, Jennie Bond claims (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Louis news

Jennie added: “And from there they will want him to find a life that is meaningful to him as well as appropriate for the son of a future king. They will try to ensure that he feels he is living a life of value, irrespective of his place in the line of succession and that will probably involve service of some kind, as they have emphasised from the start that they want their children to understand that having empathy with others is not only a kindness, but is rewarding as well.”

I imagine they will encourage Louis to explore life outside the royal fold.

ED! has contacted reps for Kensington Palace for comment.

Prince Louis has often stole the show when he’s appeared at royal events – mainly thanks to his mischievous behaviour!

Prince Louis often steals the show at royal events (Credit: Cover Images)

William and Kate recently enjoyed a private Easter break with their three kids. They travelled to Sandringham to spend some quality family time together.

It comes amid Kate’s cancer treatment. She shared her cancer diagnosis in a video message in March.

Earlier this month, royal expert Jennie said the health news must be “tough” on George, Charlotte and Louis. She told OK!: “It must be particularly tough for the children to know that both their grandfather and their mother are ill. But I’m sure Charles, like Kate, tries to shield them from that and carries on being a fun grandpa as much as he can in their tight-knit little group.”

Read more: Prince William takes son George to the football and royal fans can’t believe how tall he’s got

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.