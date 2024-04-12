In the latest royal family news, fans were left surprised last night (April 11) at how much Prince George has grown after being spotted at an Aston Villa football match with Prince William.

George is the eldest son of William and Kate Middleton. He was born in July 2013, making him 10 years old. He is the older brother to his sister, Princess Charlotte, and brother, Prince Louis.

William and Kate’s oldest son George is 10 years old (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Royal family news: Prince George supports Aston Villa

On Thursday, William and George were seen making their first public appearance since Kate announced her cancer diagnosis.

William and George were photographed at Villa Park Stadium in Birmingham, celebrating Aston Villa’s 2-1 victory against Lille. The match was the first leg of the Europa Conference League quarter-final.

Prince George is growing up so fast. A handsome young lad.

While cheering on the game with his father, George came prepared, wearing a Villa-branded scarf.

After Ollie Watkins’ opening goal for the club, William was captured saying something to his son while applauding their victory.

‘ Prince George is growing up so fast’

Various images of the pair appeared online after their public appearance, leaving many royal fans saying the same thing.

“Prince George is growing up so fast. A handsome young lad,” one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote.

“It was such a lovely surprise to see #PrinceWilliam and his son today at the football game. And wow #PrinceGeorge is growing so fast,” another person wrote.

“Really happy to see Prince William and Prince George… obviously at an Aston Villa game. George is super tall, I can’t believe he’s only 10,” a third remarked.

“We will blink, and handsome Prince George will be as tall as his dad!” a fourth said.

Royal family news: Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis

On March 22, after taking time out from her royal duties, the Princess of Wales announced she had been diagnosed with cancer.

After much speculation, Kate shared a video about her health.

“It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment,” she said.

“But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be okay.”

Kate announced her cancer diagnosis last month (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘She doesn’t feel isolated’

Following the news, William and Kate are reportedly “enormously touched” and “extremely moved” by the public’s support.

During this time, Kate is said to be leaning on William. “He is a very reliable, strong person. She doesn’t feel isolated in this because of William, who is right beside her,” a friend of Kate told PEOPLE.

“This is about supporting her and her feeling supported. It is a joint effort. She doesn’t feel isolated at all,” they added. “The nuclear family that they have created so well is an immense support not only to him but to Catherine too.”

