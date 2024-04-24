The launch of Meghan Markle‘s new jam has caused a rift between her and husband Prince Harry, a report claims.

According to Closer magazine, a source reckons the timing of the launch of the Duchess of Sussex‘s American Riviera Orchard range may be the source of mixed feelings.

That’s because, the mag claims, Harry is feeling “guilty” over matters affecting the royal family back in the UK.

Furthermore, an unidentified source is also quoted as suggesting it is a “bit off” to prioritise strawberry spread over the cancer battle endured by Harry’s sister-in-law Kate.

Harry reportedly feels "split" over Meghan's new venture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle news

The insider is quoted as telling the publication that Harry – whose father King Charles has also received treatment for cancer in recent months – is “split” over what to do.

They are said to have said: “Harry feels a bit like Meghan is detached from what’s going on. While of course Harry supports Meghan in her new venture, the timing feels a bit off.

Harry feels guilty that they are getting excited about jam with all that’s going on in the UK.

“He feels split because he wants to be supportive. But he also feels guilty that they are getting excited about jam with all that’s going on in the UK. The situation has caused a bit of tension between them.”

Additionally, the source alleged Charles’ and Kate’s conditions “coupled with all his guilt” have “taken a toll”.

“Harry feels like Meghan doesn’t fully understand how low and stressed he is,” the insider reportedly continued.

ED! has approached representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for comment on Closer’s story.

Meghan Markle is 'doing a great job of putting on a big show of being very confident'

‘Sussexes’ whole brand and reputation is on the line’

Previously – and following the announcement of the launch of American Riviera Orchard – Meghan was said to be ‘losing sleep with worry’ about her new project.

An insider told Closer in March: “She’s doing a great job of putting on a big show of being very confident, but the truth is she’s dealing with a whole lot of anxiety. She is betting millions on this and has used every possible connection she could think of, not to mention all her creative juices. If it doesn’t succeed, it will be devastating.”

Raising the stakes, the source apparently added: “If it works out it’ll be brilliant. But if it doesn’t, she knows full well it’s disaster time. Not just because of all the money and time they’ve poured into it. Their whole brand and reputation is on the line here.”

