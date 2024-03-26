Meghan Markle ‘losing sleep’ over American Riviera Orchard brand amid fears it could be ‘disaster’: ‘She can’t let this fail’

Meghan Markle recently announced her new American Riviera Orchard brand – and it seems she’s determined to not let it “fail”.

Earlier this month, the Duchess of Sussex launched a new Instagram account as she teased her new project. A teaser clip was shared on the account’s Instagram Stories, showing Meghan in a kitchen baking. It also saw hands arranging flowers and a woman in a gown standing in an archway.

According to reports, documents were filed in February with the US Patent and Trademark Office seeking to register the American Riviera Orchard name as well as trademark protection for goods including textiles, cutlery, jellies, jams, marmalades and assorted food spreads.

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly “losing sleep” over her new lifestyle brand (Credit: Cover Images)

Meghan Markle American Riviera Orchard brand

Now, according to a source, Meghan – married to Prince Harry – is fearful over her new brand and so much so, she’s losing sleep over it.

If it works out it’ll be brilliant, but if it doesn’t, she knows full well it’s disaster time.

The insider claims that the Duchess of Sussex has been “up all night going through every possible outcome” of the new venture.

The source went on to tell Closer: “She’s doing a great job of putting on a big show of being very confident, but the truth is she’s dealing with a whole lot of anxiety. She is betting millions on this and has used every possible connection she could think of, not to mention all her creative juices. If it doesn’t succeed, it will be devastating.”

A source claims Meghan is “dealing with a whole lot of anxiety” (Credit: Cover Images)

The source added: “If it works out it’ll be brilliant, but if it doesn’t, she knows full well it’s disaster time. Not just because of all the money and time they’ve poured into it – their whole brand and reputation is on the line here.

“It’s no wonder she’s losing sleep over this and working her fingers to the bone, she’s been saying she can’t let this fail. It’s important for her and Harry’s status in the US.”

Elsewhere recently, reports claimed that Meghan is filming a new Netflix show to coincide with her American Riviera Orchard brand.

Meghan’s new brand was teased earlier this month (Credit: Cover Images)

Meghan Markle ‘filming’ Netflix show

Speaking to the Daily Mail‘s Diary Editor Richard Eden, a source claimed: “Meghan is starting to film her Netflix show in a few weeks’ time. It will tie in with the American Riviera Orchard brand.”

Meanwhile, another insider alleged of Meghan’s new brand: “It’s a lifestyle and cooking brand called American Riviera Orchard.

“The brand is meant to coincide with the launch of a new cookery show for Netflix. Meghan will be making, and selling, products such as jams. And at some point there will be a book and blog etc.”

ED! contacted reps for the Duchess of Sussex for comment.

