Meghan Markle accused of ‘clear breach’ of royal agreement as she launches new project: ‘No respect’

Meghan Markle has launched an Instagram account teasing a new project – but the news has divided people online.

The Duchess of Sussex’s new Instagram account launched on Thursday – the same day that Prince William and Prince Harry separately attended an awards ceremony in tribute to their late mother.

William and Harry both made appearances at a ceremony for the Diana Legacy Award. However, as Meghan’s latest venture appeared on social media, the criticism came flooding in.

One royal expert has also accused Meghan of a “clear breach” of an agreement she and Harry made with the late Queen.

The Duchess of Sussex has launched a new project on Instagram (Credit: Cover Images)

Meghan Markle new Instagram

On Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex launched a new Instagram account which teased a new venture called American Riviera Orchard.

The Instagram bio read: “By Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Established 2024.”

A teaser clip was also shared on the account’s Instagram Stories, showing Meghan in a kitchen baking. It also saw hands arranging flowers and a woman in a gown standing in an archway.

Over the top of the video, Nancy Wilson’s I Wish You Love played. Images were also posted showing the project’s logo.

If you sign up for info on Meghan Markle’s new business venture, you’ll be notified about “products”. Clear breach of the agreement by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to not profit off their royal titles, is it not? Watch this space https://t.co/I6nkvvdXZy pic.twitter.com/KAdpVUyCTp — Russell Myers (@rjmyers) March 14, 2024

American Riviera Orchard brand

According to Sky News, documents were filed last month with the US Patent and Trademark Office seeking to register the American Riviera Orchard name as well as trademark protection for goods including textiles, cutlery, jellies, jams, marmalades and assorted food spreads.

Clear breach of the agreement by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to not profit off their royal titles, is it not?

Meanwhile, the documents also said the brand could feature cookbooks, retail space and “coffee services in the nature of tableware, tea services in the nature of tableware, servingware for serving food and drinks, decanters”.

At the time of writing, the Instagram account has racked up 360k followers. Followers can also join the waitlist on the website by entering their email.

Meghan has been accused of a ‘clear breach’ of an agreement over the use of her royal title (Credit: Cover Images)

Of course, the Instagram page has sparked online speculation and discussion. Following the news, royal commentator and expert Russell Myers – who often shares his thoughts on ITV’s Lorraine – offered his opinion.

He wrote on X: “If you sign up for info on Meghan Markle’s new business venture, you’ll be notified about ‘products’. Clear breach of the agreement by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to not profit off their royal titles, is it not? Watch this space.”

Fans shared their thoughts as one person pointed out: “The agreement was to not use their HRH. They can sell whatever they want!”

Another wrote: "NO, it isn't. The agreement was to not use their HRH. They can sell whatever they want."

Royal author Angela Levin also weighed in, writing on X: “Meghan shows no respect for the Monarchy and those in it by launching her jam and tablecloth stalls when Princess Diana’s memorial awards charity. The late Queen saw it coming. Has Harry had a say? Does she want to come to the UK purely for selling her goods?”

The agreement that Russell is referring to was one that Harry and Meghan made with the Queen.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020 (Credit: Cover Images)

Meghan and Harry’s agreement with late Queen

Back in 2020, when Meghan and Harry announced they were stepping back from their senior royal roles, they made an agreement with Queen Elizabeth II.

The agreement was that the couple would no longer make use of their HRH royal titles to profit as they would no longer be working members of the royal family.

Royal biographer Tom Bower also shared his thoughts on Meghan’s new venture, telling MailOnline: “Meghan and Harry promised they would not use their titles as commercial vehicles and they have broken that understanding. The only solution is for the King to strip the Sussexes of their titles. Hopefully he will find the resilience.”

ED! has contacted reps for Harry and Meghan for comment.

