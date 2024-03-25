Why Princess Kate ‘didn’t tell Harry and Meghan’ about cancer diagnosis: ‘They had no idea’

Princess Kate reportedly didn’t tell Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about her cancer diagnosis before her announcement.

The Princess of Wales, 42, shared updates on her health with fans on Friday (March 22) evening, admitting her diagnosis following abdominal surgery in January came as a “huge shock”.

However, The Sun reports Kate‘s condition was not revealed to her husband’s brother and his wife ahead of time.

And that’s because, the tabloid quotes a pundit as saying the Sussexes “can’t be trusted”.

Kate’s cancer diagnosis

A New York Post source reportedly said about the Duke and Duchess: “They had no idea, and only learned of the news around the same time the rest of the world found out.”

Harry and Meghan offered their well wishes in a statement following Kate’s video address.

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” they said.

Harry and Meghan latest

However, commentator Richard Fitzwilliams alleged a “deep rift” means the Prince of Wales “hasn’t trusted” his sibling and sister-in-law.

“We also know that they haven’t apparently spoken in many months. And the reason, of course, is that for some four years they’ve caused endless problems to the royal family and so they can’t be trusted,” he claimed to The Sun.

He went on: “William hasn’t trusted Harry and Meghan and I mean with good reason.

William hasn’t trusted Harry and Meghan.

“We know with Oprah, the Harry and Meghan programme for Netflix, Spare and then with the interviews surrounding his book.”

ED! has approached Kensington Palace, and representatives for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, for comment.

Kate cancer video

Meanwhile, mum-of-three Princess Kate said in her cancer announcement that her family now needs “time, space and privacy” while she completes her treatment.

She explained: “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. And at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous.

“The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy. And I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

“This of course came as a huge shock. And William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time.”

Kate went on: “It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.

“But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.

“As I have said to them – I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”

