King Charles has given his daughter-in-law Princess Kate a new royal honour as she continues with her cancer treatment.

The Princess of Wales, 42, has been appointed to The Order of the Companions of Honour in recognition of her years of public service.

According to MailOnline, it may be the first time a member of the royal family has been appointed to the order.

Kate has received a new royal honour (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles appoints Kate as Royal Companion

The Order of the Companions of Honour was founded by King George V in 1917 to highlight outstanding achievements in the arts, sciences, medicine and public service.

But Kate’s appointment as Royal Companion is said to represent the “great esteem” she is held in by the monarch.

Furthermore, it is also said to be an acknowledgment of Kate’s contributions to the arts. She is patron of the Royal Photographic Society and the National Portrait Gallery. And just yesterday (Tuesday April 23), an image of youngest son Prince Louis taken by keen snapper Kate was shared.

The Order of the Companions of Honour is restricted to 65 members. Other members include Sir Paul McCartney, Sir David Attenborough, Dame Judi Dench, Sir Ian McKellen, and Dame Maggie Smith.

King Charles was previously the Great Master of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Royal family latest

Kate isn’t the only relative receiving a new appointment, though.

Queen Camilla has been made Grand Master and First or Principal Dame Grand Cross of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. A traditional appointment for the monarch’s spouse, it is the second highest role within the order. Prince Philip was given the honour when Queen Elizabeth II was crowned and remained in the position until his 2021 death.

Prince William, meanwhile, has become the Great Master of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath. A position previously held by Charles, when he was Prince of Wales, the Order of the Bath is thought to date back to the 8th century. It is usually awarded to members of the military or civil service for exemplary service.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Princess Kate cancer treatment

In recent weeks, William has indicated his wife’s recovery is “going well,” according to one commentator.

Pundit Richard Fitzwilliams claimed public appearances involving William send a message that it is “business as usual“.

Additionally, reports suggest Kensington Palace has sent thank you notes to well wishers for their messages of support.

Revealing her diagnosis in March, Kate had told social media users: “It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. But I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.”

