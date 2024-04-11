Meghan Markle has dominated the news ever since she tied the knot with Prince Harry. Now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are parents to Archie and Lilibet, and have taken anything but the traditional approach to royal life.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped away from their royal duties in 2020 before moving to California. They were later stripped of their HRH titles and, consequently, left unfunded by the monarchy.

The pair are now reportedly faced with a huge dilemma about their future, which has them questioning whether they should return to the UK. According to a psychic, the couple might be facing a new path altogether.

In Meghan Markle news, the Duchess might have a new role on her hands (Credit: RUT / SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle news: Duchess of Sussex poised to return to previous career

Astrologer Inbaal Honigman told The Mirror on behalf of Slingo.: “Ultimately, their dream is to work in creative careers.”

Meghan will find her way back to acting.

Inbaal continued: “Meghan will find her way back to acting. Harry, who is good at organising, will look into executive producer roles and opportunities within the entertainment industry.”

She also noted a major clue that means that the couple could be stepping away from royal life altogether.

Inbaal explained that despite Meghan and Harry being part of the royal family, no cards representing royalty were pulled during the reading. The cards could have showcased Knights, Queens, Princesses and Prince. These cards are known as Court cards.

The astrologer concluded: “It suggests that thoughts of rejoining the family as working royals is far from their minds.”

Meghan and Harry’s future might not be what they expect (Credit: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry’s return to the UK

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is set to make a return to the UK next month. He is slated to attend the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

The event will celebrate its 10th anniversary at a special service at St Paul’s Cathedral on May 8.

However, Harry is predicted to stick around to celebrate his impending 40th birthday. He hits the milestone birthday in September.

The Duke of Sussex might explore a new career (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A source alleged to Heat magazine: “It’s been so long since Harry’s had a chance to let loose and enjoy himself like the good old days. He feels justified in doing it for his 40th.”

Meghan, however, isn’t said to be happy at the thought of Harry swigging back cocktails in Blighty. It’s thought any off-brand antics could “pose a problem”.

The last time Harry was in the UK is believed to have been when he flew over to visit King Charles when he was diagnosed with cancer.

Read more: Prince Harry could ‘pose a problem’ for Meghan with ‘plans to celebrate 40th birthday’ on UK return: ‘He deserves to let loose’

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.