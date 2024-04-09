Prince Harry is reportedly set to make a return to the UK next month – but it seems his wife Meghan Markle may have ‘a problem’ with how he plans to spend this time, it has been reported.

The Duke of Sussex will mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games – which Harry founded in 2014. The event will celebrate its 10th anniversary service at St Paul’s Cathedral on May 8. Harry is expected to make a speech at the event.

And it‘s now been claimed that Harry has some other big plans for when he’s back in the UK. However, this might not go down well with Meghan.

The couple are said to be returning to the UK (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan latest

The last time Harry was in the UK is believed to have been when he flew over for a 24-hour visit this year. At the time he visited his father King Charles when he was diagnosed with cancer.

And with the royal due to make his return to the UK next month, it’s been claimed he has “so much he wants to do”.

The royal, who turns 40 in September, allegedly plans to catch up with old pals. He also might even squeeze in an early birthday celebration.

Prince Harry return to UK

A source told Heat magazine: “It’s been so long since Harry’s had a chance to let loose and enjoy himself like the good old days, and he feels justified in doing it for his 40th.”

He insists he deserves it after all the stress he’s been through.

The insider went on to note how it’s a “huge milestone” and Harry is “within his rights to celebrate”. They explained: “Some might think it’s tone deaf to be planning a celebration, but he insists he deserves it after all the stress he’s been through.”

Harry has ‘lots he wants to do’ apparently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan ‘can’t afford the scandal’

But it appears Meghan won’t be too happy if he’s snapped out in town drinking and celebrating. The source alleged that it could “pose a problem” for Meghan especially if Harry gets “pictured tossing back cocktails, dancing shirtless, or any other type of debauchery”.

The insider claimed: “Harry sees no reason why he can’t enjoy some time with the lads, as well as making every effort to spend time with his family while he’s in the UK. They can’t afford the scandal right now, but Harry doesn’t seem to be worried. All he can think about is the fun he wants to have.”

Meghan Markle feels ‘unsafe’

It comes after it was claimed Meghan doesn’t want to return to the UK amid safety concerns.

A source told OK!: “It’s now got to the point where Meghan doesn’t want to come to the UK with the children. She just doesn’t feel safe. The situation is now about whether the family should attend with increased security or Harry should go it alone.”

What’s more, Harry reportedly “begged” Meghan to accompany him, telling her: “I don’t want to do this alone.”

The source claimed: “Harry doesn’t want to keep making solo trips to the UK. He would prefer it if the entire family made regular visits to see his family and build bridges. But there is so much going on behind the scenes that it just isn’t possible at the moment.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted reps for the Sussexes for comment.

