Inside Prince Harry’s return to UK – Meghan’s ‘fears’ for kids’ safety; ‘olive branch’ to heal William ‘rift’; Kate ‘snub’ to brother-in-law

Prince Harry is set to make a return to the UK next month and his wife Meghan Markle may now remain in the US.

Harry is due to return to the UK for the Invictus Games – which he founded in 2014 – for its 10th anniversary service at St Paul’s Cathedral on May 8. Many wondered whether Meghan and their two children Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, would join Harry.

The last time Harry was in the UK was when he flew over for a 24-hour visit to see his father, when King Charles was diagnosed with cancer.

But what fears does Meghan reportedly have over a UK visit? And why does Kate allegedly not want a reunion with Harry and Meghan? Here’s everything we know about Prince Harry’s return to the UK.

Prince Harry will return to the UK next month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘fears’ for kids

While Harry is getting himself ready to return to the UK, it seems Meghan has a few concerns for her children Archie and Lilibet’s safety.

This week, a source told OK!: “It’s now got to the point where Meghan doesn’t want to come to the UK with the children. She just doesn’t feel safe. The situation is now about whether the family should attend with increased security or Harry should go it alone.”

What’s more, Harry reportedly “begged” Meghan to accompany him, telling her: “I don’t want to do this alone.”

There is so much going on behind the scenes.

The source claimed: “Harry doesn’t want to keep making solo trips to the UK. He would prefer it if the entire family made regular visits to see his family and build bridges. But there is so much going on behind the scenes that it just isn’t possible at the moment.”

The brothers could be set to end their ‘rift’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry to extend ‘surprise olive branch’ to royals

With a royal reunion potentially on the cards with Harry and his family, reports claim that Harry and Meghan want to “extend an olive branch” to Prince William and Kate.

According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, Prince Harry may heal the rift between himself and his brother on his UK visit. Speaking to The Sun, Fitzwilliams said that the best way for William and Harry to mend their rift would be in “private”.

You never know what might happen in the coming weeks or months

He then went on to say that Kate and the King’s illnesses are a “game-changer”. This means we can’t really predict what will happen next. Additionally, he then added that the Sussexes do tend to “spring surprises”.

“So, as I say, the Sussexes do spring surprises. This has happened before, and you never know what might happen in the coming weeks or months,” he then said.

She reportedly has no plans for a Harry and Meghan reunion (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Kate ‘snubs’ brother-in-law

However, royal fans hoping to see the two brothers and their wives reunite might be a tad disappointed. In March, reports claimed that it’s unlikely a reconciliation is on the cards. The Waleses reportedly have no plans to see Harry and Meghan during their UK trip.

Speaking to The Telegraph, an insider claimed that with Kate and King Charles battling cancer, they have put their “Harry problem” to the back of their minds. Meanwhile, royal author Angela Levin shared her thoughts.

She told The Sun: “I don’t think that Prince William or Catherine will want to see Harry for a very long time. One of the clues that William and Catherine don’t want to see Harry, and certainly not Megan, is that they were not told about Catherine having cancer.”

Princess Kate confirmed her cancer diagnosis in March, while the King revealed his news back in February.

