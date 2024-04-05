Why Harry and Meghan won’t be ‘welcomed back into royal fold’ amid ‘bad feeling’: ‘It’s a cruel world’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not “welcome back into the royal fold,” according to former royal butler Paul Burrell.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Paul gave his verdict on the future of Harry and Meghan with the royal family.

Paul claimed that there is “no job” or “working role” for Harry and Meghan. As far as he is concerned, a role for them in the royal family is “long gone”.

“We shouldn’t expect them to come back as working members of the royal family because they aren’t going to, they are going to have to plough their own field now,” he continued.

Paul believes if they were to return to the UK, they would “live somewhere in the countryside”.

He said he is “sure” that Harry misses aspects of his old life in the UK while in California. “They now have a family and may want to revisit some of Harry’s past. I’ve always thought it’s sad that they are missing out on Harry’s heritage,” he continued.

“They may now be thinking it’s time to see something of the culture in England.”

However, he doesn’t think Harry and Meghan will move his permanently as he doesn’t think he will be “welcomed into social circles” after turning his back on the UK.

Paul claims there is a “very bad feeling” in the royal family when it comes to Harry and Meghan. If they were to let them back into the royal fold, Paul thinks the family are worried they will be betrayed again.

“They see it as airing dirty laundry in public and telling tales in public when they know all too well that they shouldn’t do that,” Paul said.

He added: “They have thrown other members of the family under the bus which is well documented now.

“Once you have done it you’re out and I think Harry has to understand that. It’s a cruel world but they have to be like that to survive and to not let one of their own prejudice the privileged world they live in.”

Paul stated that Harry knew “the score” and “consequences” when he set out to write his memoir, Spare.

“He knew that his mother suffered the same consequences, he knew that when she wrote her book it had dire consequences,” he said.

“She had a troubled life trying to find a voice and that’s what Harry’s been trying to do. Everybody makes mistakes but that was a huge mistake.”

Paul wondered if Harry has ever thought about “how unpopular” he and Meghan are in the UK. He insisted that it “will bring its own problems”.

