Prince Harry set to land ‘surprise olive branch’ on brother William with wife Meghan’s ‘approval’ in latest ‘rift’ news

In Prince Harry news, the Duke could be set to attempt to bring an end to his rift with Prince William, according to a royal expert.

However, the Duke of Sussex won’t bring an end to the feud between himself and his brother without the “approval” of his wife, Meghan.

William and Harry are feuding (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry news: Duke to end feud with Prince William?

According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, Prince Harry could be set to heal the rift between himself and his brother.

The latest development in the brothers’ feud comes amid Kate Middleton and King Charles‘ cancer battles.

The King announced his diagnosis in February. Kate announced hers last month.

Speaking to The Sun, Fitzwilliams said that the best way for William and Harry to mend their rift would be in “private”.

He then went on to say that Kate and the King’s illnesses are a “game-changer” – meaning we can’t really predict what will happen next.

Additionally, he then added that the Sussexes do tend to “spring surprises”.

“So, as I say, the Sussexes do spring surprises. This has happened before, and you never know what might happen in the coming weeks or months,” he then said.

Meghan will have the final say on whether the kids go to the UK (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Harry news: Duke needs Meghan’s ‘approval’ before reconciling with William?

Fitzwilliams then suggested Harry could visit the Waleses in May. He will be in the UK then to promote the Invictus Games.

However, it isn’t known whether Meghan would join him. This is because she is “very unpopular” in the UK, as Fitzwilliams put it.

Royal expert Fitzwilliams then said that ultimately, Meghan would have the “final say” over whether Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet accompanied their father to the UK.

“Meghan has the say. There’s no doubt Harry wishes to convey he is a very devoted family man and will put them above everything else. Just like William,” he said.

“If Meghan didn’t want to come she could never be forced to. It would be extremely unlikely Harry would come over with the kids without Meghan,” he then added.

ED! has contacted Kensington Palace and the Sussexes reps for comment.

Is there a way back for the Sussexes? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Sussexes won’t be ‘welcomed back into royal fold’

The latest speculation about Harry and William reconciling comes not long after Paul Burrell gave his thoughts on the Sussexes’ future in the royal fold.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Paul believes a role for them in the royal family is “long gone”.

“We shouldn’t expect them to come back as working members of the royal family because they aren’t going to, they are going to have to plough their own field now,” he said.

He then added that he believes Harry is “missing” aspects of the UK, now he lives in the US.

“They now have a family and may want to revisit some of Harry’s past. I’ve always thought it’s sad that they are missing out on Harry’s heritage,” he then said.

