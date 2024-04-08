Meghan Markle in last-minute U-turn on UK visit amid latest fears for Archie and Lilibet: ’She just doesn’t feel safe’

Meghan Markle is reconsidering a rumoured upcoming visit to the UK with Prince Harry amid concerns for her children Archie and Lilibet’s safety following a leak of their plans, according to latest reports.

Meghan was expected to return to the UK with her husband Prince Harry and their children next month.

And it is believed Harry isn’t best pleased with the potential change of plans.

But a source told OK!: “It’s now got to the point where Meghan doesn’t want to come to the UK with the children. She just doesn’t feel safe. The situation is now about whether the family should attend with increased security or Harry should go it alone.”

Meghan and Harry children

Harry reportedly “begged” Meghan to accompany him, telling her: “I don’t want to do this alone.”

The source claimed: “Harry doesn’t want to keep making solo trips to the UK. He would prefer it if the entire family made regular visits to see his family and build bridges. But there is so much going on behind the scenes that it just isn’t possible at the moment.”

Harry and Meghan were due to attend the Invictus Games 10th anniversary service at St Paul’s Cathedral on May 8.

Their children Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, were expected to join them.

“Both Harry and Meghan were planning to come to the UK, but when the exact time and date of their appearance were made public, she started to rethink that idea,” the source continued. “It was always known that the Invictus Games 10th Anniversary Service would take place in May.

“But the Sussexes were trying to keep the exact date from the public due to fears over their security. When that date was inadvertently added to the official St Paul’s website it changed the whole dynamics of the planned visit.”

Harry and Meghan to ‘extend olive branch’?

The reports come amid claims that Harry and Meghan are keen to “extend an olive branch” to Prince William and Kate.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun: “The best way of resolving the rift, if it is to be resolved, is to do it privately. With Catherine and the King’s illness – that is an enormous game changer even when there are deep family rifts.

“The two very senior members of the royal family, are very, are seriously ill, and you can’t really predict what’s what’s going to happen.

“So, as I say, the Sussexes do spring surprises. This has happened before, and you never know what might happen in the coming weeks or months. But I don’t think Harry would do anything without Meghan’s consent.”

