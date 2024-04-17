King Charles ‘hints’ for Harry and Meghan to visit him at Balmoral: ‘Good might come out of bad’

King Charles has apparently extended an olive branch to Harry and Meghan.

The monarch and his son, Prince Harry, have suffered a strained relationship, especially since Harry shed his royal duties and moved to the US.

Since his devastating cancer diagnosis earlier this year, it looks like the King might be looking to heal the rift with Harry.

Royal expert Tom Quinn has weighed in on whether the family members will properly reunite.

King Charles wants to see Harry and Meghan

Speaking to the Mirror, Tom explained: “According to people I’ve spoken to at Kensington Palace, King Charles has hinted to Harry and Meghan that they should come to Balmoral in the summer to see if something can be done about the ongoing feud in the family.”

He also explained that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might be more likely to make the visit after King Charles and the Princess of Wales were sadly diagnosed with cancer shortly after one another.

It’s one of those situations where good might just come out of bad.

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

Prince Harry reaches out to Princess of Wales

It comes after it has been reported that Prince Harry and Kate are back in contact. A source has claimed that The Duke of Sussex reaching out has left Kate “happy”.

In March, Kate announced her cancer diagnosis to the world. Kate revealed that she is undergoing “preventive chemotherapy”, in a moving video shared to the public.

Her cancer diagnosis came just weeks after King Charles announced that he had also been diagnosed with cancer.

Speaking to Closer magazine, a source claimed: “Harry has been in touch with Kate several times since she came home from hospital. Sending notes of encouragement and support via text as well as calling her from time-to-time to check-in.

“Kate is being warm and welcoming towards him. She’s made it clear that she’s happy they are back in touch.”

The Duchess of Sussex accused of ‘controlling’ behaviour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently caused a stir when they stepped out for a Royal Salute Polo Challenge event in Wellington, Florida, over the weekend.

Although the pair looked content, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield has pointed out that Meghan’s behaviour came off as “controlling”.

The couple were seen sharing a sweet kiss whilst Harry accepted a trophy. However, this moment didn’t seem to win over some onlookers.

One moment showed Meghan asking a woman to move from Harry’s side, to stand next to her.

Kinsey told TalkTV: “I am going to get killed for this, but I thought Meghan looked absolutely beautiful. But in addition to her midriff, her controlling nature was on clear display.

“She was requesting other individuals to pose next to her instead of Prince Harry, like you said the highly choreographed kiss picture. It is all for Netflix, it is all for show.”

Will the royal family win each other over and happily reunite?

