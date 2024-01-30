Coleen Nolan addresses Loose Women ‘feud’ claims as she admits ‘falling out of love’ with show

Coleen Nolan has given a cryptic response to an interview question probing Loose Women ‘feud’ claims.

Stars on the long-running ITV lunchtime chat series have been subject to tabloid rumours concerning they don’t necessarily get on for years.

But Coleen has previously dismissed such speculation, insisting she wouldn’t be part of the show if she didn’t like the people she works with.

She told ED! in September 2023: “I just think it’s sad, why are they trying to tear something down or make out it’s a toxic environment, because it isn’t. I wouldn’t be there if it was.”

Coleen Nolan: Loose Women ‘feud’ news

Now, agony aunt Coleen, 58, has admitted she “fell out of love” with Loose Women “for a bit”.

She joined the series in 2000 – but departed for a couple of years in 2011 before returning in 2013.

Asked about any ‘rifts’ between the show’s personalities, Coleen explained she left OK! due to “certain people”.

She said: “It was because certain people behind the scenes weren’t being nice and I wasn’t enjoying it.

Certain people behind the scenes weren’t being nice and I wasn’t enjoying it.

“Then those people went onto other things and great people came in, and I’ve loved it ever since.”

‘Hand on heart, we all get on’

Coleen also noted how small disagreements can help prevent Loose Women from becoming boring. But the stars are also aware that any spats will likely make the headlines.

Coleen went on: “Hand on heart, we all get on. But I live in Cheshire so I can’t just pop out for a drink with them. So we’re not always out on the town together, but God help everyone when we are because when we do go out, it’s wild!”

