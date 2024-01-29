Coleen Nolan admits she ‘might get engaged’ as she discusses boyfriend Michael’s ‘insecurity’

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan has revealed that she may get engaged to boyfriend Michael.

Coleen and Michael began dating in 2021 and recently moved in together.

Coleen and Michael have been together since 2021 (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan to get engaged?

Back in 2021, Loose Women star Coleen met her now-boyfriend Michael on Tinder.

Fast forward three years and the couple have since moved in together – and could be getting engaged. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean Coleen will walk down the aisle.

Coleen has been married twice in the past. In 1990, Coleen and Shane Richie tied the knot. However, they split in 1999.

The now 58-year-old then married Ray Fensome in 2007. However, they divorced in 2018.

“I might get engaged, but that doesn’t necessarily mean I’m going to walk down the aisle,” Coleen told OK! magazine in a new interview.

Coleen has spoken of potentially marrying Michael (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan on potentially getting engaged

The star then continued. “I know Michael would like to marry me and to be fair to him, it’s probably from insecurity because I’ve finished with him three times since I met him.

“It was all my issues, because of what I’d gone through, so I was pushing him away thinking I couldn’t deal with it. I’ve had therapy, I’ve sorted my life out, and I’m very open to everything he’s providing me emotionally, and it’s fantastic. So let’s not try to fix something that isn’t broken.”

Coleen then revealed that her boyfriend Michael will be accompanying her on her UK tour this year, working on the “merch”.

The star ‘can’t stop crying’ (Credit: ITV)

Coleen ‘can’t stop crying’ over daughter Clara’s decision

Coleen has recently opened up about her daughter, Clara’s decision to go travelling. However, Clara has bought a one-way ticket, with no plans to return home.

“She’s bought a one-way ticket,” Coleen said on the show earlier this month. “Her and her boyfriend, they’re going on the 18th, but they have no set date on when they’re coming back.”

She then continued, saying: “They’ve worked really hard and saved up and I’m so proud of them both and her, but honestly, I just can’t stop crying.

“But I’m trying not to do it in front of her because I’m thrilled and I’m proud because what an amazing thing to do. But it’s like losing my best friend,” she then added.

