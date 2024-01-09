Coleen Nolan ‘can’t stop crying’ as she shares her daughter is going travelling

Coleen Nolan has revealed she “can’t stop crying” as she opened up about suffering empty nest syndrome.

Appearing on Loose Women today (Tuesday, January 9), Coleen explained that her 22-year-old daughter Ciara is going travelling and that she “doesn’t know” how long for.

“She’s bought a one-way ticket,” Coleen, 58, told the panel. “Her and her boyfriend, they’re going on the 18th, but they have no set date on when they’re coming back.”

Coleen Nolan has admitted she “can’t stop crying” as her daughter is going travelling (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan: ‘It’s like losing my best friend’

She went on to say that Ciara and her boyfriend have been planning the trip for almost two years. “They’ve worked really hard and saved up and I’m so proud of them both and her, but honestly, I just can’t stop crying,” she confessed.

“But I’m trying not to do it in front of her because I’m thrilled and I’m proud because what an amazing thing to do. But it’s like losing my best friend.”

Coleen discussed empty nest syndrome with her fellow Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Coleen’s co-host Ruth Langsford went on to say that Coleen will find it particularly difficult because Ciara helps “run her life”.

Coleen agreed, saying: “She is the mother of the house. My son text me the other day and went, ‘This is going to do you good Mum because you need to grow up.'”

She explained that Ciara helps her out around the house and does a lot of the cooking. Admitting that she has a lot on her plate because of her upcoming one-woman tour, Coleen continued: “It’s just very stressful,” before adding: “Empty nest syndrome is real.”

Janet Street-Porter tells Coleen to ‘grow up’

Janet Street-Porter then stepped in: “Just speaking for her, she’s got to be allowed to live her own life.”

Coleen replied: “Oh she is being allowed. I don’t have to like it, Janet.”

The 77-year-old then said: “I know you don’t like it but you have got to grow up a bit Coleen. I never thought I’d say those words. But you have got to manage by yourself.”

Coleen is mum to Ciara with her ex-husband Ray Fensome. She also has sons Shane, 35, and Jake, 31, with ex Shane Richie.

Coleen is mum to three children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It’s not the first time Coleen has spoken out about her brood leaving home.

She previously told OK! Magazine: “Empty nest is a real thing…who knew? When the children were younger I thought I’d be thrilled when they became independent – but it’s the opposite.

“I’ve been feeling so redundant like I don’t have a purpose anymore.”

