Coleen Nolan urged to get a gastric band by ‘big boss’: ‘You’ll get more work’

On Loose Women today, Coleen Nolan revealed she was told to get a gastric band by a “big boss” in a bid for her to “get more work”.

The TV favourite was back on screens on Thursday (January 4) for Loose Women. Coleen was joined by Sue Cleaver, Denise Welch and Kaye Adams for the latest instalment.

However, on the programme, Coleen candidly opened up about a time when a superior member of staff told her to get a gastric band.

Loose Women today: Coleen urged to get gastric band

One of the hot topics up for discussion on Loose Women was body-shaming and weight. And Coleen, who is no stranger to being open, went on to recall a vile conversation she had with a boss who told her to get a gastric band.

“When I was much slimmer I got given much more work. I looked great to be fair. It just bored me, trying to stay that slim,” she said.

Loose Women star Coleen felt ‘awful’

Colleen then added: “Before Dancing On Ice I went for a job and a big boss actually said to me – it was a big boss – ‘have you thought about getting a gastric band because you’ll get more work?’.”

She went on: “If I’d have been 16 or 17 or massively insecure I probably would have done that!”

Coleen then noted how it felt “awful” hearing what the big boss said. She explained: “As much as I make a joke of it, I went home and felt terrible about myself. I’ve always felt big no matter what size I am, even when I was a size 10. I do think you’re judged on it. Women are the worst at judging other women.”

Coleen Nolan weight loss

Coleen has always been open about her weight over the years. In 2021, the star revealed that she had lost two stone after turning vegan.

After adopting the plant-based diet, Coleen began to lose weight ‘as a side effect’ to the change. She told Bella Magazine: “I’ve probably dropped a couple of stone.

“The weight loss was just a bonus, going vegan was never about losing weight. I feel much better than I’ve ever felt. I’ve had my teeth done and lost weight, I can’t stop smiling.”

