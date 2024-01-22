Coleen Nolan’s going through the mill after being hit by a run of bad news, sources have claimed.

The Loose Women favourite, who is a mum of three grown-up kids, recently revealed she’s suffering from empty nest syndrome. It came after daughter Ciara, 22, decided to book a one-way ticket and go travelling with her boyfriend.

However, sources claim that it’s about more than that for Coleen, with the star said to be struggling…

Coleen Nolan is said to be keen to throw herself into work following a series of personal blows (Credit: YouTube)

Coleen Nolan suffers run of bad news

One insider has claimed that Coleen’s Loose Women co-stars Ruth Langsford and Brenda Edwards have been on hand for support during Coleen’s tough time.

On top of the news that Ciara was heading overseas, Coleen also had to deal with headlines about son Shane Jnr’s alleged infidelity. She has also had to face sister Linda’s incurable cancer diagnosis.

“She’s unbelievable. I don’t know how she does it,” Coleen previously told ED!.

Coleen was also diagnosed with skin cancer last year, and her romance with boyfriend Michael Jones has been on and off . Although she has recently hinted that they may be moving in together soon.

According to OK!, one source told New!: “She is going to miss Ciara terribly, but it’s more than empty nest syndrome. She’s had a very tough time with relationships, her own health and her sister’s. Then there is the drama surrounding her son Shane and this [Ciara leaving] is just another thing to add to the mix.”

The source added: “Coleen’s once bustling farmhouse does feel empty without her children. But she’s not alone in feeling like this. Her nephew Danny, her sister Maureen’s son, has moved to the States with his family, so Coleen and Maureen are in the same boat. They’ll be supporting each other, despite their busy schedules.”

Ruth and Brenda rally round

Coleen’s Loose Women pals are also said to be on hand to help Coleen through her tough times.

“Ruth’s son Jack is a similar age to Ciara, so they have a lot in common, and Coleen really supported Brenda when she lost her son Jamal in 2022, so Brenda will want to be there for Coleen. She knows she has a lot going on in her personal life,” the source added.

Speaking on Loose Women before Ciara headed off, Coleen went on to say that Ciara and her boyfriend have been planning the trip for almost two years. “They’ve worked really hard and saved up and I’m so proud of them both and her, but honestly, I just can’t stop crying.

“But I’m trying not to do it in front of her because I’m thrilled and I’m proud because what an amazing thing to do. But it’s like losing my best friend.”

Coleen Nolan upset over Shane Jnr’s split news

The break-up of son Shane Jnr’s relationship with wife Maddie is also said to have devastated Coleen. The pair were said to have been very close, with Coleen seeing Maddie like a daughter.

Shane Jnr and Maddie married last year, before splitting up amid rumours of his infidelity.

However, the source claimed that Coleen is looking to the future, and will be throwing herself into her work. She is said to be keen to start “new work projects”.

First up will be her solo tour, which starts in Blackpool on February 9.

ED! has contacted Coleen’s reps for comment.

