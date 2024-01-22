Loose Women star Kaye Adams ‘embarrassed’ as she admits ear wax was behind her A&E dash

Loose Women star Kaye Adams was rushed to hospital recently due to a buildup of ear wax.

The 61-year-old confessed that she had been “terrified” before discovering the root of her problem, which she initially thought was a tumour.

Loose Women star Kaye Adams in ‘terrifying’ hospital dash

In a video shared with her 159k followers, Kaye confessed that she’d had the most “terrifying” 48 hours.

During Friday’s (January 19) edition of Loose Women, Kaye put her earpiece in and couldn’t hear anything.

“I thought, ‘Oh my god, what has gone wrong?'” she said. She then went on to confess that whilst she had managed to get through the show, she had been “panicking” throughout.

After the show, she looked up her symptoms online and rushed to A&E.

She then went on to praise the nurses, who calmed her down before sending her off for an audiogram at a nearby Boots hearing centre.

Turns out, solving Kaye’s problem proved to be pretty simple…

Kaye had a moment to forget on Friday (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women star Kaye Adams talks hospital visit

Kaye continued, saying: “I am embarrassed to say this because, honestly, my head was going to some terrible terrible tumour, I am very melodramatic.

“[Audiologist] Paula pulled out the biggest bit of wax you have ever seen,” she then said.

Kaye’s hearing has since returned in full.

“I’ve had the most traumatic 48 hours. Here’s where happened…,” Kaye captioned the post.

“And a big thank you to @bootsuk and @nhsggc – Anita and Paula you were truly incredible with this melodramatic 61-year-old woman!”

Kaye’s fans sympathised (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans sympathise

Plenty of Kaye’s fans sympathised with her over what happened.

“These things are scary though!! I would be googling everything too,” one fan said.

“Phew thank goodness it turned out to be caused by something so simple,” another wrote.

“Glad you got sorted Kaye. Must have been scary for you,” a third said. “So glad you got sorted , it’s a horrible scary feeling!” another wrote.

