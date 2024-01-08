Ruth Langsford branded a ‘natural’ beauty as she goes makeup-free in unfiltered video

Ruth Langsford has showed her fans what she ‘really looks like’ in an unfiltered video posted to her Instagram recently.

To mark the new year, the Loose Women favourite has shared some goals she has with her followers. She said she’s “trying to get back to where I was before Christmas” – rather than living off Quality Street chocolates!

In the clip, Ruth noted that she wasn’t wearing makeup and had her hair “scragged up”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford)

Ruth Langsford on Instagram

Speaking to her followers, Ruth said: “I’m using up loads of leftovers so I had loads of peppers, had a bit of chicken so I’ve made a chicken traybake thing.

Next time you see me on the front cover of a glossy magazine remember what I REALLY look like!!

“I’ve been prepping all my food because I’m back to Loose Women tomorrow. I’ve done my breakfast, my green juice, I’ve done my lunch.”

However, Ruth insisted: “I’m not doing any new year, new me thing. I’m just trying to get back to where I was before Christmas which is not living on Quality Street and gin.”

Ruth’s fans loved seeing her natural beauty (Credit Photo John Rainford/SplashNews.com)

Ruth captioned the video: “Next time you see me on the front cover of a glossy magazine remember what I REALLY look like!!”

However, her fans were loving the natural look and gushed in the comments. One person wrote: “You’re so naturally gorgeous Ruth you don’t need makeup. Just love the way you are, never change.”

Another said: “With or without makeup makes no difference.”

Someone else added: “Love when your au naturel.”

Another wrote: “A normal, naturally beautiful and honest human.”

Ruth recently addressed a return to This Morning (Credit: ITV)

It comes after Ruth addressed a return to ITV’s This Morning. She previously hosted for more than 10 years with her husband Eamonn Holmes.

However, in 2021, the pair were replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary. Now with the show’s former main presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield gone, many fans have wondered whether Ruth would return.

Read more: Ruth Langsford ‘felt like her heart had been ripped out’ after son Jack left for uni

However, speaking about the possibility, Ruth told Hello!: “I think that ship has sailed. Listen, never say never. I adore that show and it was a dream to work on it. I worked on it before Eamonn, actually – people forget that.”

Ruth added: “I say to him: ‘I took you to work, don’t forget!'”

What do you think of Ruth’s unfiltered video? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.