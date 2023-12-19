Ruth Langsford ‘felt like her heart had been ripped out’ after son Jack left for uni

Ruth Langsford has admitted that she broke down in tears and said she felt “like her heart had been ripped out” following the departure of her son, Jack Holmes, to university.

The Loose Women star, 63, got emotional while reflecting on her son growing up and attending university in a new interview with HELLO!.

Ruth Langsford was emotional as she spoke about her son’s departure for university (Credit: Loose Women)

Ruth Langsford was an emotional mess when her son left for university

In the interview, Ruth said that it was difficult not being around son Jack. She said: “That first week of not having him at home literally felt like part of my heart ripped out. I kept his bedroom door shut.”

She added that she kept going into his bedroom “crying and getting hold of the pillow.”

“I could smell him on the pillow, and had a good old cry, and then shutting the door. Then that first week was horrendous because I was just so used to having him around.”

The clip from Ruth’s interview was uploaded to Instagram – and lots of people in the comments could relate to the stars sadness.

Blue Peter legend Katy Hill said: “Oh my goodness! Eldest is off to uni in September and you’ve set me off @ruthlangsford! I feel you xxx.”

Ruth gave an emotional interview recently (Credit: ITV)

Fans sympathised with the telly star

“It’s real! Like a bereavement, then menopause hits, too much to handle some days,” another sympathetic fan commented.

“I feel your pain. I cried when my boys went to uni and sobbed all week when my oldest left home recently. Miss him so much xx,” another said.

“Exactly me. Door closed. Total breakdown. Horrific,” a third wrote. “It’s hard but it gets easier,” another assured the star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eamonn Holmes OBE (@eamonnholmes)

Elsewhere, Ruth spoke about her mum Joan, 91, who has Alzheimer’s. She explained that she is helping to take care of her.

She said: “My mum now has dementia. So, you know, that brings into sharp focus your own health and looking towards old age and wondering what that will be like, but also celebrating being in my 60s and all the things that are going on.”

She added: “I never thought I’d still be on TV at 63, that’s for sure.”

