Ruth Langsford admits ‘ship has sailed’ on This Morning presenting role after landing ‘dream job’

This Morning bosses are still testing a rotating pool of presenters to replace Holly Willoughby after she quit the show after 14 years in October.

But one person who has ruled herself out of returning to the This Morning sofa is Ruth Langsford.

The 63-year-old star used to host the ITV daytime show every Friday with her husband Eamonn Holmes until they stepped down in 2021.

Ruth returned for to present alongside Rylan Clark for a week in 2022, but doubts she’ll be heading back.

This Morning presenters: Ruth rules out return

Speaking to Hello!, Ruth said: “I think that ship has sailed. Listen, never say never. I adore that show and it was a dream to work on it.

“I worked on it before Eamonn, actually – people forget that. I say to him: ‘I took you to work, don’t forget!'”

Ruth is still part of the ITV family, regularly presenting Loose Women, but has now also landed her “dream job”.

She has designed her own fashion collection for QVC, and hosts her own show Fashion Edit on the channel.

Speaking of her new career, she said: “It’s my dream job. I can’t draw to save my life, but I know what I want and don’t want. As a 60-plus woman, I find fashion difficult – you want to look stylish but also need to be comfortable.”

Ruth’s This Morning U-turn

Ruth has seemingly changed her mind since last October when she said she would consider returning to the famous sofa.

She told Woman&Home at the time: “I love This Morning but reports that ITV have recently asked me back aren’t true. If they asked me, I would certainly consider it. I did a week with Rylan last year and I wasn’t torn because of Eamonn’s situation.

“Eamonn has left ITV, it’s done and dusted. He’s got another job, which he loves. Also, I don’t have to ask Eamonn’s permission to do anything, or for him me, so if ITV said: ‘Would you come and do a week on This Morning?’ and if I was free and it was with the right person, I probably would do it.”

