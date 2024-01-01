This Morning star Holly Jay-Smith has surgery to remove two bone tumours

This Morning expert Holly Jay-Smith has shared a picture from her hospital bed revealing she’s had surgery.

The Coupon Queen, who often hosts bargain hunting and money saving segments on the morning show, told her followers she has discovered two bone tumours on her left leg. They caused “major destruction” to her lower tibia and she has been in a lot of pain.

Sharing the news on her social media account, Holly told fans she was “ready to put 2023 behind me”.

The Coupon Queen shared her struggle with followers on social media (Credit: YouTube/Hollyvlogs)

This Morning star Holly Jay-Smith undergoes surgery

Captioning the image, she wrote: “I wanted to post this now as I’m ready to put 2023 behind me. A few months ago I found out I had two bone tumours in my left leg which had caused major destruction in my lower tibia. It was months of bed rest, tests and pain before I could have surgery. (I wasn’t in a good place so I decided to come off social media.)

“Less than two weeks ago I had surgery at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital in Birmingham (where surgeons reconstructed my tibia with metal work and donor bone).”

She continued: “I’m not going to lie, the pain is bad and walking might be an issue for a while but I want to get back to what I love (saving money!) So here’s to 2024 and lots of trips to Birmingham (but on the bright side I hear they have a good Primark!).”

Carol Vorderman was among the first to comment telling her: “Holly. You wonderful woman….sending much much love.”

Fellow This Morning expert, Lynsey, Queen of Clean, added: “Get well soon, Holly.”

Other fans and followers also flooded Holly with messages of “Get well soon” and “Sending you lots of love”.

One wrote: “Wow Holly so so sorry you’ve been through all this. Get well soon lovely we need you back.”

“Oh gosh, wondered where you had been. You go through so much but you will come back fighting and hoping recovery isn’t too hard,” agreed one more.

Holly regularly presents segments on This Morning (Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Holly on This Morning

Coupon Queen Holly hit headlines in 2015 when she spent £1200 at Tesco using coupons.

I’m not going to lie, the pain is bad

She has since appeared on This Morning once a week to help viewers with her money-saving tips.

Holly, who is autistic, lives near Great Yarmouth with her husband Callum and their four children.

She has previously admitted being “obsessed” with finding ways to save money. In February 2023, Holly told i: “I’m often up late at night finding more new ways to help people save, and because of my autism it can be hard to disconnect. But then I love that it helps so many people.”

This Morning airs weekdays on ITV at 10am.

