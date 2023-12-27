This Morning puts out ‘recycled’ show and complaints pour in from viewers

This Morning viewers have complained over the “recycled” show ITV put out today (December 27), as some expressed their annoyance on social media.

While some elements of This Morning were new – including Phil Vickery cooking a pie using Christmas leftovers – viewers were left feeling pretty bored with the post-Christmas offering.

This Morning viewers expressed their anger after ITV show recycled content over Christmas (Credit; ITVX)

This Morning fans complain about content today

Taking to Twitter several viewers expressed how they felt about the repeated segments – even Holly Willoughby made an appearance!

One viewer wrote: “Oh god! More pre-recorded and recycled [bleep]. This is deffo going to be a long show. #ThisMorning.” While a second agreed: “What a poor show today. All pre-recorded old segments we’ve already seen [bleep] #ThisMorning.” A third pointed out: “#ThisMorning is just dreadful.”

“There are so many great films, old and new that could be shown over the Christmas period, instead of rolling out a mash-up of items that we already seen #ThisMorning,” commented a fourth. “Why don’t ITV just give #ThisMorning a break over the Christmas period instead of showing the same repeated segments bungled into one show,” a fifth penned.

Pre-recorded show along with repeat segments what was the point in even putting it on until January.

“Are they trying to pretend this is live? The real question should be why is it on at all? #itv #thismorning,” another added.

Rylan Clark and Emma Willis hosted the show today.

The complains came after Lisa Snowdon said she’ll “never say never” for taking on This Morning on a full-time basis.

