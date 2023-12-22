Lisa Snowdon says ‘never say never’ about taking on full-time This Morning hosting gig

Lisa Snowdon has teased “never say never” about taking on co-hosting This Morning on a full-time basis.

Daytime regular Lisa presents fashion and cookery on the ITV series. But she recently had a crack at anchoring the programme alongside Dermot O’Leary.

Viewer reviews on social media were not particularly kind to Lisa, with one Twitter user accusing her and Dermot of “looking like substitute teachers”.

But despite such a reception from some corners of the internet, Lisa has revealed she “would love to do some more” presenting on the show.

Lisa Snowdon on hosting This Morning

Speaking to the Express website, Lisa said she enjoyed sitting on the sofa in a different role – and didn’t feel any pressure.

She puts that down to knowing Dermot and the production crew behind the scenes for so long.

However, Lisa isn’t sure whether she could do the role on a permanent basis.

She explained: “I mean, who knows? I think they want to lock it down with two presenters and I don’t think they’ve definitely decided on that.

I say never say never, but I don’t know. It’s a hard one, really.

Is Holly missed? ‘Absolutely’

Furthermore, while Lisa has found watching different presenters fill the vacancies created by the departures of Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, she admits whether that hosting carousel continues is not her decision.

Nonetheless, Lisa noted that former co-host Holly is “absolutely” missed with the team backstage.

She continued: “But it’s still such an amazing… everyone they’ve got working there, it’s just a really nice atmosphere and I love it when Alison is there as you can just hear her cackling laugh down the corridors before you see her. It just sets the scene for a fun and energetic show. It’s good energy.”

