This Morning stars Dermot O’Leary and Lisa Snowdon host show today and viewers aren’t impressed

Dermot O’Leary and Lisa Snowdon hosted This Morning today (Thursday December 14) – and viewers weren’t particularly impressed.

The ITV daytime series presenter carousel took another spin as show contributor Lisa was bumped up to sit on the sofa alongside regular co-host Dermot.

Ahead of the new presenting duo’s appearance, fans on social media begged for the “cycle of auditions” to stop, slamming the constant stream of hosting combos being blooded as “boring”.

But Lisa also came in for flak while the show aired, as one viewer described the decision to extend her role on screen as “not it”.

This Morning today: How viewers reacted to Dermot O’Leary and Lisa Snowdon

Replies to a post previewing Thursday’s show on Twitter yesterday (Wednesday, December 13) evening didn’t suggest Lisa would be warmly welcomed.

“Can we just have consistent presenters?” one user pleaded.

Another wrote: “Can we be done with it and have @Rylan and @EmmaWillis please? Dermot and Alison on a Friday. With Josie as a holiday host!”

And someone else sighed: “God. The cycle of auditions continues. Boring and desperate.”

‘No chemistry’

Unfortunately for Lisa, viewers were even more brutal when assessing her performance during the show.

One Twitter user accused her and Dermot of “looking like substitute teachers”.

Another used a facepalm emoji as they wrote: “So today we have fashion expert/occasional chef Lisa presenting!! #ThisMorning.”

“#ThisMorning scraping the barrel with Lisa,” posted someone else.

“Lisa Snowdon presenting the whole 3-hour show is not it #ThisMorning,” yet another chipped in.

Meanwhile, another reacted: “Apart from the programme itself, who has died? #ThisMorning Six minutes in and sooooooooooo dull already! Is it just Dermot?? Please stop this merry-go-round of different presenters!”

And a sixth added: “No chemistry at all between presenters.”

‘Awkward’?

Additionally, several users picked up on a mention of a Hollywood film star who Lisa was previously linked to romantically.

“Mentioning George Clooney to Lisa Snowdon. Awks #ThisMorning,” one Twitter user reacted.

“Oh Lisa… she mentioned Clooney #ThisMorning,” said another.

And a third chuckled: “George Clooney mention with Lisa sitting there is hilarious #ThisMorning.”

