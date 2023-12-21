This Morning: Alison and Dermot confirmed as Christmas Day hosts as viewers furious

ITV has confirmed details of what viewers will receive from This Morning on Christmas Day.

Fans will be able to get a festive helping of the show between 10m and midday on Monday, December 25.

But not everyone is happy about what ITV bosses have in store as a Christmas TV present. And it seems some social media users wish they could exchange This Morning’s seasonal offering for something different instead.

ITV news: This Morning on Christmas Day

As the show moved towards an advert break during the programme today (Thursday, December 21), a voiceover announced the guests for next week’s special.

It said: “On Monday, celebrate Christmas morning with us. Hosts Alison [Hammond], Dermot [O’Leary], and Josie [Gibson] welcome our favourite super-sleuth, Brenda Blethyn.

“[There’s’ a special Christmas Day performance from Alexandra Burke. And many more festive surprises.

“Christmas Day, on This Morning.”

How viewers reacted

Those watching at home today who passed comment on the Christmas Day episode didn’t seem to be particularly full of Christmas spirit.

One person tweeting at the time the teaser aired wrote on the social media platform: “Christmas Day with Alison, Josie and Dermot #ThisMorning.”

But they added a Ted Lasso GIF to their words which showed a character muttering in frustration: “[Blank]ing hell.”

Another user shared a GIF depicting a man raking his face in despair, with their tweet reading: “Alison and Dermot on Christmas #ThisMorning.”

Meanwhile, a Facebook user reasoned: “I was hoping for Eamonn and Ruth as a special Christmas present.”

