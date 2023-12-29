This Morning fans beg show to make Hannah Waddingham the new host after they re-aired her appearance on today’s show

Viewers have pleaded with ITV to make Hannah Waddingham the permanent host of This Morning after she made an appearance on the daytime show.

The 49-year-old is best known for her contribution to the West End particularly her performance of Spamalot as the Lady of the Lake. Earlier today (Friday, December 29) the actresses interview with Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond about Ted Lasso re-aired.

However, fans were more intrigued about putting Hannah in presenting duties on the show instead. This comes after Hannah starred in a M&S ad and admitted she was a “proud” single mum.

This Morning: Fans plead with ITV to make Hannah Waddingham a presenter

Taking to Twitter one viewer wrote: “Hannah Waddingham should become a permanent host of This Morning.” Another agreed: “This Morning and ITV: why can’t you have Hannah Waddingham as a presenter? She’d only got as far as speaking one line and already sounded more professional than this pair!”

A third added: “They actually need to get Hannah Waddingham hosting this This Morning.”

“Now Hannah Waddingham hosting This Morning would make me watch daily, I’d be catching up after work each day! Imagine!” penned a fourth.

She spoke about Tom Cruise being so “lovely”

Elsewhere, Hannah spoke about working with Tom Cruise. She told Variety: “I have to say, I have a real problem with anybody that goes at [Tom Cruise] now.” She added: “Having met him and having spent five days intensely. He is without a doubt one of the loveliest and most encouraging, positive and inspiring human beings. I have ever met. Isn’t he gorgeous? I have no time for anyone saying anything about him.”

Meanwhile, Hannah has been busy promoting her Apple TV+ musical special Home for Christmas, as well as filming Mission: Impossible 8.

Speaking on SiriusXM last week, Hannah said her upbringing near the water helped her acclimatise to filming. She said that she told her co-stars: “I know this world so much. I’ve got this down. Don’t worry. I’m used to brushing my teeth in a tiny little cabin.”

