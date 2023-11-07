Could Hannah Waddington be the one to replace This Morning star Holly Willoughby on the flagship ITV daytime show? Bookies seem to think so as the actress is now considered a frontrunner for the job.

Last month, Holly announced she was leaving This Morning. The 42-year-old presenter had served as one of the main hosts of the daytime show since 2009 and had a successful run. In her full statement, Holly said it was “difficult” to wave goodbye to the show. However, she made the decision for herself and her family.

Holly left This Morning last month after 14 years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

This Morning on ITV: Hannah Waddington a ‘good candidate’ for the job?

According to William Hill, Hannah is highly tipped to replace Holly on This Morning.

Known for her impressive acting skills, she has previously starred in Ted Lasso and Game of Thrones. Earlier this year, she served as one of the main presenters of Eurovision and currently features in this year’s Marks and Spencer Christmas advert. She’s also got a string of Hollywood films due for release, and has won numerous awards.

As a result, the 49-year-old actress is a new name thrown into the mix and is currently third in the running for the role.

“Hannah Waddingham is a surprise new addition to our market for who will replace Holly Willoughby as the next permanent This Morning host,” Lee Phelps, the spokesperson for William Hill, said.

“Having recently become the face of Marks and Spencer Christmas advert, coupled with her natural charisma, Waddingham would make a good candidate to replace Willoughby and is 4/1 to be awarded the role.”

Hannah is known for her roles in Ted Lasso and Game of Thrones (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Could Alison Hammond take the vacancy?

Former Big Brother contestant Alison Hammond is a favourite with ITV viewers and it appears to still be that way at the bookies.

The 48-year-old presenter is currently at the top with odds of 6/5. Storm Huntley is slightly behind with odds of 2/1.

Alison is a frontrunner for the role (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Other presenters behind Hannah include Big Brother winner Josie Gibson (5/1) and former singer from The Saturdays Rochelle Humes (7/1).

