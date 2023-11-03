This Morning presenters Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond announce Craig and Rochelle as show’s new hosts

This Morning presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary announced that Craig Doyle and Rochelle Humes will be taking over the show next week.

Alison, 48, who presented alongside Dermot today (November 3), shared some exciting news about the ITV presenting shake-up taking place on the show next week.

It comes after Abbey Clancy was “tipped to replace” Holly Willoughby permanently on This Morning. While closing the show, Alison told viewers Craig and Rochelle would be presenting on Monday (November 6).

But this hasn’t gone down too well with the viewers, who have already decided that Rylan Clark and Josie Gibson are their favourite duo…

Alison Hammond announced a huge This Morning shake-up (Credit: ITVX)

Fans react as This Morning presenters change again

After Rylan and Josie hosted Monday to Thursday, it seems fans of the show were hoping the arrangement would be made permanent. One viewer wrote: “Rylan and Josie were the ideal presenters. Brought some class and warmth into the show. Keep them on.”

“Just saw the last 10 minutes of @thismorning and it’s just so dreadful compared to what we’ve just had with @rylan and @Josiestweet,” said another. “MAKE THEM PERMANENT PRESENTERS!!!!! Come on @thismorning we know you read these!!!” another fan urged.

“Can’t you two do a week on week off between Dermot and Alison?” another added, tagging Josie and Rylan.

Craig Doyle and Rochelle Humes will be presenting This Morning next week (Credit: ITVX)

Craig’s a huge hit with viewers

Craig Doyle did prove a huge hit with viewers last time he was on This Morning, though.

Posting on Twitter after he completed his shift, one said: “I want Craig!” alongside a meme of a stroppy toddler throwing a tantrum.

Rochelle, sadly, hasn’t got quite the same glowing feedback from critical This Morning viewers.

Another new pairing join the show

Elsewhere on the show, the hosts revealed This Morning is launching a brand-new travel segment, which will be hosted by none other than My Mum, Your Dad stars Janey Smith and Roger Hawes.

Alison revealed: “Well we are very excited, everyone’s buzzing here at This Morning because you’ve got some news haven’t ya? You are going to be joining the team!”

To which Dermot added: “I think you’ll be doing some VTs. Maybe some little travelogues for us aren’t you?” Janey smiled and said: “I believe so, yes!” Roger chipped in: “We’re just really excited!”

Dermot then admitted how “lovely” it would be to have the duo part of the team. Alison agreed: “Yes, welcome to This Morning!”

