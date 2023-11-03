My Mum Your Dad stars Roger and Janey made a big announcement on This Morning today (Friday, November 3).

The couple were on the show to discuss their relationship – as well as share some big news!

Roger and Janey were on the show (Credit: ITV)

My Mum Your Dad stars Janey and Roger on This Morning

Today’s edition of This Morning saw My Mum Your Dad stars Roger and Janey appear on the show.

The happy couple discussed their relationship, having met on the smash hit ITV show.

During the interview, Roger and Janey revealed that they’d dropped the L-bomb – and have been together for around six months now.

They also spoke about navigating their long-distance relationship, with Roger living in Derbyshire and Janey living in West Sussex.

However, it was their announcement that’ll surely get viewers talking.

Roger and Janey have some big news! (Credit: ITV)

My Mum Your Dad stars Roger and Janey share news on This Morning

Towards the end of the interview, Alison Hammond dropped some big news.

“Listen, we’re very excited, everyone’s buzzing here at This Morning cos you’ve got some news, haven’t you?” she said.

“You are going to be joining the team,” she then revealed! “We don’t know what you’re going to be doing.”

“What are you going to be doing?” Dermot O’Leary then asked.

We’ll be seeing more of Roger and Janey! (Credit: ITV)

Roger and Janey joining the show!

“You’re going to be doing VT’s and stuff,” Alison then continued. “I’m going to be working with Dermot,” Roger then joked.

“So you’re going to be doing some little travel logs for us,” Dermot then revealed.

“Yeah, really exciting,” Roger then added. “This is like lots of holidays for you both,” Alison then said.

“We’re so excited,” Alison then said. “You’re part of the family!” Dermot then added.

“I’ll look forward to that!” one fan said of the news. “I didn’t watch that programme they were on, but what a lovely couple Janey and Roger,” another said.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

