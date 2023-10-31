My Mum Your Dad silver fox Roger admits he’d ‘never say never’ to marrying Janey

My Mum Your Dad star Roger has dropped a huge marriage bombshell – months after he found love with Janey.

The silver fox found fame on the ITV reality show, helmed by TV icon Davina McCall, earlier this year. In the series, he struck up a romance with Janey. And it’s fair to say the couple have gone down a storm with fans.

Since leaving the show, Roger and Janey have been keeping their loyal followers updated on their relationship. But he’s since let slip a huge marriage bombshell.

Roger and Janey are still together (Credit: ITV)

Roger and Janey on My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad was dubbed “middle-aged Love Island” and saw a house full of single parents taking a second stab at finding love. One successful couple from the show was Janey, 47, and Roger, 59, nominated by their children William and Jess, respectively. And it seems marriage could now be on the cards for the smitten pair.

Speaking to Closer, Roger quipped how he’s looking forward to “growing old” and getting pushed around by Janey in a wheelchair. The silver fox then dropped a major marriage bombshell.

The pair have teased that marriage could be on the cards (Credit: YouTube)

My Mum Your Dad star drops marriage bombshell

“I’ve not ruled out getting married again – never say never. I enjoy being with one person and the warmth they bring,” he admitted.

And it seems My Mum Your Dad star Janey is just as keen. She revealed they’re not going to “put pressure” on one another. She added: “I’ve never been married, and I’ve always said I want to. It is important to me.”

Roger and Janey

Viewers will remember that Roger was encouraged to appear on the show by his daughter Jess after the death of his wife just 18 months before filming started. He soon won over the heart of the nation and Janey.

Janey was motivated to appear on the show by her son Will, who wanted her to find someone. She previously said: “He’s lost all hope for me, he thinks I’m undateable! He wants me to meet someone.”

