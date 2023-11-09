Hannah Waddingham in profile – star of M & S Christmas ad, Ted Lasso icon and proud single mum

Hannah Waddingham – star of the new M & S Christmas ad – has become one of the UK’s favourite names – and it’s about time!

The actress has had an active career ever since the early 2000s – but she’s only recently been propelled into international stardom thanks to her role in comedy series Ted Lasso in 2020. And it’s fair to say she’s not slowing down any time soon.

Between rumours of replacing Holly Willoughby on This Morning and starring in the new glitzy M & S Christmas ad, Hannah is keeping herself booked and busy.

But what is she famous for? Is she married? And does she have kids? Here’s everything you need to know about Hannah Waddingham.

Hannah Waddingham stars in the new M & S Christmas ad after recently receiving international fame (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Hannah Waddingham been in?

The 49 year old shot to worldwide fame playing Rebecca Welton in the smash hit TV series Ted Lasso. And she even bagged an Emmy for her role too!

However, Hannah is no stranger to appearing on screens. Throughout her 23-year-long career, she has starred in the likes of Game Of Thrones, Sex Education and ITV’s iconic sitcom Benidorm.

The Eurovision 2023 presenting line-up included Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina, Hannah Waddingham and Graham Norton (Credit: YouTube)

More recently, she co-hosted Eurovision 2023, alongside Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina and Graham Norton – and Hannah went down a treat with fans.

Hannah has a set of pipes on her (Credit: YouTube)

Hannah Waddingham can sing!

She isn’t just a pretty face with impeccable acting skills. She has some pipes on her too – we’re talking an impressive four-octave vocal range.

Hailing from a family of accomplished singers, Hannah’s mum Melodie Kelly was a member of the English National Opera for 27 years. What’s more, both Hannah’s grandparents were also talented opera singers.

And it seems they passed down their talent onto Hannah, who has put her chops to good use in West End musicals like The Wizard Of Oz and Into The Woods. She’s also took to the stage to perform alongside music stars like Michael Bublé and Sam Ryder.

Hannah shares a daughter with her ex Gianluca Cugnetto (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is she married?

Hannah is said to be single as of 2023. But her most recent relationship was with hotel manager, Gianluca Cugnetto.

The couple were reportedly together for over a decade, and didn’t marry. The Ted Lasso star and Gianluca are no longer together and it’s not clear when they parted ways.

The pair also share a daughter named Kitty, who was born in 2016.

Does Hannah Waddingham have a child?

Hannah is a proud single mama to Kitty – who suffers from Henoch-Schönlein purpura or HSP. This is an autoimmune disorder most common in children under the age of 10 and causes blood vessels to swell.

Her daughter is doing “much better” these days. Speaking to Town & Country Hannah said: “I’m hugely blessed not only to have a child, but to have been able to choose to move to television and to be accepted into that world where I can be Mummy as much as I can and be away from her as little as possible.”

How tall is the Ted Lasso star?

Aside from her singing and acting, Hannah has won over fans thanks to her beautiful stature and physique. Watching her on stage, people often wonder how tall she really is.

It’s been reported that Hannah stands tall at 5ft 11in (1.8m). But this is without her slipping into a pair of bedazzled heels!

