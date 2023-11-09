Department store John Lewis released its 2023 Christmas advert this morning (November 9).

The ad is titled Snapper: The Perfect Tree and tells the story of a young boy, Alfie, who makes an unusual friend.

In a fun musical twist, it’s accompanied by Festa, a rock opera piece composed especially for the advert featuring operatic superstar Andrea Bocelli.

When Alfie discovers a mysterious seed at a local market, he convinces Gran to let him have it. The family are surprised when that small seed grows into a huge, sentient carnivorous plant that scares their dog.

Nonetheless, Snapper and Alfie become firm friends – decorating the house for Christmas together.

However, Alfie is dismayed when Snapper becomes too big for the house, and his family rejects the idea of using the plant as a Christmas tree. On Christmas morning, however, Alfie brings Snapper a gift as the whole family celebrate together.

Little Alfie is distraught Snapper can’t be the family Christmas tree (Credit: YouTube)

It’s a heartwarming advert celebrating unusual friendships, a return to form after last year’s more low-key John Lewis Christmas advert. The Beginner, 2022’s offering, told the touching story of a father learning to skateboard to help his new foster daughter feel at home.

The John Lewis Christmas advert has become a tradition over the past two decades, with fans describing it as the start of the festive season. But it isn’t the only retailer to make a great festive ad in 2023.

The best Christmas adverts of 2023: Coca-Cola, Anyone Can Be Santa

Holidays are coming, holidays are coming, holidays are – no, not this year. This year, Coca-Cola declares anyone can be Santa. The advert seems entirely based on the lyrics to Celeste’s song I Could Be Santa Claus and showcases a world populated solely by Santas, before returning to every day magic.

The whole thing is rather charming. We didn’t know we needed to see Santa in the gym (apart from that Echelon advert in 2019), spotting for other Santas. Nor did we think we needed waiter Santa, taking orders in a busy American diner. A solid effort from a consistent player of the Christmas advert game.

Asda, Make this Christmas IncrediBublé

Morrisons

Asda wins the award this year for most memorable puns in its Christmas advert. As you might have surmised, Michael Bublé is the not-so-surprise guest in this one. The King of Christmas has a new job as Asda Chief Quality Officer, which he approaches with his signature enthusiasm. And, of course, there’s no point in getting Bublé without a little sing-song at the end.

Boots, #GiveJoy

This year, Morrisons celebrates the humble oven glove – an unsung hero of the Christmas dinner. Set to Starship’s Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now, oven gloves serenade every part of the Christmas cooking process. It’s equal parts entertaining and odd, although our main quip coming out of it is who exactly is keeping their oven gloves in the bread bin? We need to talk.

M&S, Love Thismas not Thatmas

Boots’ 2023 Christmas ad asks an important question: who gives presents to Santa? So a mum and daughter go a road trip to make sure the man in red gets a gift. This delightful romp sees the pair travel across the world to deliver gifts, spreading Christmas cheer everywhere they go. Boots wins points for all the actual references to items they sell that might make good Christmas gifts.

Waitrose, It’s Time For The GOOD Stuff

Singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Queer Eye’s Tan France and Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham star in a wonderfully chaotic advert for M&S . Set to Ray BLK’s cover of I Would Do Anything for Love, the trio abandon the Christmas chores that bring no joy so they can do what does bring them joy. That apparently means destroying Christmas cards, decorations and games. It’s not tickled everyone’s fancy, as “Britain’s strictest headteacher” Katharine Birbalsingh has already taken to X to denounce the idea of having fun at Christmas.

Disney, A Wish for the Holidays

Waitrose is hosting the Christmas party of the year, complete with Graham Norton bringing the Golden Bûche de Noël (it’s a fancy Yule log, we looked it up). Depeche Mode’s Just Can’t Get Enough really brings the Christmas spirit, while showcasing some pretty delicious-looking food. Can we get an invite to this party too please, Waitrose?

Disney has said goodbye to the animated hero of the last three adverts, Nicole, and her growing brood. Instead, we visit communities across the globe singing and celebrating Christmas in their own homes and languages.

It’s a lovely advert and a nice change, but lacks the emotional intensity and strong narrative of Nicole’s story. (Yes, we’re attached to Nicole).

Sainsbury’s, The Big Fella’s Christmas Dinner

Lidl, A Magical Christmas

What does Santa have for dinner? Sainsbury’s has the answers in its 2023 advert, complete with Rick Astley rick-rolling. Suggestions include, funnily enough, a hefty chunk of the Sainsbury’s Christmas range. Personally, we’re not sure we’d fancy an enormous multi-course meal after spending the entire night travelling around the world but Santa is made of stronger stuff than us!

Lidl announces the return of its Toy Bank initiative with this heartwarming advert about a raccoon who braves the elements to return a lost toy to a young boy. The advert sees an animated raccoon race across a city, hoping to unite the toy and its intended recipient after the boy’s mum drops it coming home from Lidl.

Similarly, customers can pop into a Lidl store any time before the December 16 to donate new or unopened toys to their local community. We hope customers won’t have as hard a time as the raccoon does, though!

M&S Food

Aldi, Kevin and the Christmas Factory

Dawn French is back as the festive fairy, now accompanied by Hollywood legends and Wrexham AFC owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as Right and Left mitten. They tell the sad story of a girl who has lost her mittens, before descending into Christmas fun and (actual) flames. It’s a little dry on story, but we did enjoy the chaos.

Sports Direct, Dream Big It’s Christmas

This year, Kevin the Carrot re-tells the story of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, with new character William Conker. This factory is all about Christmas, as Kevin’s fellow competition winners are swept away by gravy and other roast dinner-related disasters. As usual, there are some class double entendres, in an Aldi advert that’s fun for kids and adults alike.

Caffè Nero, One More Sleep | It’s Time

Sports fans will enjoy a whole host of big name cameos in this Christmas advert, including Mason Mount, Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp, Aaron Ramsdale, Eberechi Eze, James Maddison, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus, Johnny Fisher, Conor Benn, Zarnel Hughes. The advert tells the story of Macy, a young girl who dreams of being a professional sportsperson, as she beats her heroes at their own sports.

In Caffè Nero’s festive advert, a very eager coffee fan counts down the days until the release of the Caffè Nero Christmas menu. Her exasperated partner, and their dog, later join them.

