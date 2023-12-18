Coleen Nolan ‘disappointed and upset’ amid claims son Shane ‘cheated on his wife’

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan is reportedly unhappy with her son Shane after it was claimed he cheated on his wife.

Coleen is a proud mama to Jake Roche, 31, Shane Nolan, 35, and Ciara Fensome, 22. Coleen shares Shane with EastEnders legend Shane Richie.

However, it was reported over the weekend that Shane Jr’s marriage to his wife has now come to an end due to an alleged infidelity – and Coleen is said to be “really upset” over the news.

Coleen’s son Shane has reportedly split from his wife (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coleen ‘upset’ as ‘history repeats itself’ with son Shane Nolan

In July last year, Shane and Maddie Wahdan, tied the knot at Rushton Hall in Kettering. It came a year after Shane popped the question on Christmas Eve in 2020.

But now, she is said to have ended things with Shane after finding he had allegedly cheated. His ex is thought to be living in Kent while Shane is staying close to his family in Blackpool with Coleen.

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed how Shane confessed to his infidelity and Maddie apparently “can’t see any way back” from it.

“Coleen is really upset as she adored Maddie and sees her as another daughter,” the insider added. “She is disappointed to see history repeating itself. It’s a case of like father, like son.”

Coleen is said to be ‘really upset’ over her son’s alleged antics (Credit: ITV)

Shane Nolan breaks silence after ‘cheating’ claims

Following reports of his infidelity, on Monday (December 18) Shane broke his silence. And he appeared to make light of the reports.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a series of memes. In one video, a canoeist is seem attempting to ride through wild water rapids, alongside the caption: “Therapist: How’s it going? Me: Just going with the flow!”

While in his second post, he uploaded a video of a young child going down a slide, flat on their back and not moving. This clip was then accompanied by the caption: “Me trying to make it to the end of 2023.”

Shane shared a cryptic post online (Credit: Instagram Story)

What happened with Coleen Nolan and Shane Richie?

From 1990 to 1999, Coleen was married to Shane Richie. In 2018, she spoke about her regret for staying with him after she found out he had cheated on her.

She told the Big Issue: “I stayed two years too long. But I was massively in love with him. To me, there was nothing missing in our relationship.”

Shane, meanwhile, admitted there was “no excuse” for his behaviour – especially as at the time he presented a wedding-themed show, Love Me Do. “What I did to Coleen was unforgivable and I could never apologise enough,” he once said to The Guardian. He then added: “And I was pulling the wool over the public’s eyes, so what do you think was going to happen?”

