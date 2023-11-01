Coleen Nolan has opened up about her romance with boyfriend Michael and how her children reacted to it.

The Loose Women star, 58, reunited with her partner Michael following a split last year. They had began dating in 2021 after meeting on Tinder.

Last month, Coleen spoke about the split and admitted it was her fault they kept splitting up. Now, Coleen and Michael are back on and seem to be stronger than ever.

Coleen Nolan and boyfriend Michael’s romance

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Coleen said her older children were “very protective” of her getting into a relationship. She said: “They were super protective of me so they didn’t want me to go back on the dating scene and jump, because they’ve seen me go through things before.

“The first year I was with Michael, they weren’t sure because, one minute I was all about him and the next I was saying I finished it, so they were confused.”

Going on to discuss her romance with Michael, Coleen said: “We always got on. But now I’m very different and Michael feels more secure, the kids get on great with him. They’re really supportive now, so it’s nice.”

The TV star said she feels “so lucky” that she’s found love again. She also said it feels “wonderful to be forging ahead with someone I love by my side”.

And if the romance doesn’t work out? Coleen said she knows she can “be alone too and still survive”.

Last month, Coleen opened up about the reason behind her and Michael’s split last year. She told Bella magazine: “It was my fault we kept splitting up. I think because he was very different to my ex-husbands and people I’ve been out with.”

She added: “We never officially lived together, but my daughter Ciara’s going travelling with her boyfriend Max in January. I don’t know how long for, but they both live with me, and so once they go off in January, we’ll probably move in then.”

How many children does Coleen have?

Coleen has sons Shane and Jake from her marriage to EastEnders actor Shane Richie.

She’s also mum to daughter Ciara from her marriage to Ray Fensome.

