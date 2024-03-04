CBB 2024: Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne pick the first three housemates at risk of eviction as Celebrity Big Brother fans thrilled

CBB 2024 kicked off on ITV1 tonight (March 4) and viewers found out who we’ll be watching night and day for the next few weeks.

The likes of Fern Britton, Colson Smith and Gary Goldsmith entered the Celebrity Big Brother house during the live show, hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best.

But as the full line-up was confirmed, there was also a surprise lodger in the form of Sharon Osbourne, who revealed she’d gone into the house for a good time, not a long time. She was also handed a secret mission…

Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne were given the power to select three housemates to put up for eviction (Credit: ITV)

CBB 2024: Sharon Osbourne given secret mission

Sharon was soon joined by Louis Walsh, with the pair being given their secret mission, and a secret lair to perform said mission from.

The pals were holed up in the secret room, spying on the rest of the housemates as they walked into the famous house.

Sharon and Louis were tasked with secretly judging the contestants and deciding which three would face the first eviction on Friday night (March 8).

The pair were hilarious as they completed their mission, admitting they liked some of the housemates and hadn’t even heard of others. Strictly’s Nikita Kuzmin came in for high praise from Sharon, though, as she branded him “pretty”.

David Potts also caught Sharon’s eye.

“His fruit and veg are hanging down in the front,” Sharon said of David. “I can’t help but see them when he’s jumping up and down.” “Which one is he?” asked Louis. “This one,” Sharon said, getting up and pointing him out on the screen.

The live launch show was hosted by AJ and Will (Credit: ITV)

So who is facing the first eviction?

The first eviction takes place live on Friday night (March 8). And it was Sharon and Louis who decided who to put up for eviction.

Between them, the pair decided to put David Potts, Gary Goldsmith and Zeze Millz at risk of elimination.

And CBB 2024 viewers watching at home were thrilled.

One said: “Gone for all the loud annoying ones yaaasss.” Another added: “Those are the correct 3 Sharon, (well done Louis).” A third commented: “I’m ok with those noms tbh.” Another then commented: “Gary needs to go out of the three!”

CBB 2024 continues on ITV1 Tuesday (March 5) at 9pm.

