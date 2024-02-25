Celebrity Big Brother: Fern Britton ‘signs up as she won’t hold back on Phillip Schofield drama’

Celebrity Big Brother is returning next month and reports claim Fern Britton is heading into the house – and could spill details on Phillip Schofield.

The reality show is set to make a return to ITV on March 4. The line-up has yet to be confirmed. However, some names have been rumoured.

One includes Fern, who reportedly wants “to show the public a different side to her”.

Could Fern head into the CBB house? (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother: Fern Britton to spill on Phillip Schofield drama?

But a source claims that Fern could spill details on her friendship with Phil. Reports previously claimed the pair had fell out years ago after hosting This Morning together.

The insider told The Sun: “She wants to show the public a different side to her — unscripted and unapologetic.

“She has a lot of stories to tell and she won’t hold back when it comes to her relationships with people like Phil.

“They don’t speak anymore so there are no bridges to burn as far as she is concerned.”

The wait is almost over… Celebrity Big Brother returns Monday 4th March at 9pm on ITV1, @ITVX and @WeAreSTV #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/4Bj64R9CF2 — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) February 19, 2024

A CBB spokesman said: “All names are purely speculation at this stage.”

ED! has contacted reps for ITV and Fern for comment.

Phil stepped back from ITV last year after admitting to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague. He has since taken a step out of the limelight.

Some reports claimed that Phil could make his TV comeback on the new series of Celebrity Big Brother. However, nothing has been confirmed.

Phil has taken a step back from the spotlight (Credit: Cover Images)

Phillip Schofield now

According to reports, Phil isn’t planning a TV comeback any time soon. A friend reportedly told the Mail on Sunday: “Phillip isn’t returning anywhere, he has been in a really bad place since he decided to tell the truth and resign from his job.

“He has got himself into a cocoon and he is continuing to recover. He has had the report hanging over his head for a long time. It has been a thing of dread for him. Now that’s out of the way he can start to build a life of some kind but there is no way he will be in the public eye again for a very long time, if ever again.”

Celebrity Big Brother airs on Monday March 4 from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

