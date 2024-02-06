5 signs Phillip Schofield has made peace with his new ‘lonely’ life

Phillip Schofield was recently seen out looking happier than ever with friends in latest news about the star.

The former This Morning presenter, 61, has had his world turned upside down following his TV exit last year. He left ITV after admitting to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague.

Now, Phil is adjusting to a new life which was previously described as “lonely” and “inconceivable”. But with Phil looking very happy in recent photos, is he finally coming to terms with his new life away from showbiz? Here’s five signs he is.

Has Phil made peace with his new life? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Phillip Schofield latest photos

This week, Phil was seen beaming alongside friends as he stepped out in London. In images obtained by the MailOnline, the star was seen laughing while wearing blue denim jeans, a denim shirt, blazer and Converse.

The photos showed Phil looking far from ‘bruised’ as sources claimed he was over his alleged fallout with Holly Willoughby.

Does this recent appearance suggest he’s finally coming to terms with his new life?

Phil quit TV last May (Credit: BBC)

Phillip’s ‘authentic happiness’ spotted

Last month, Phil was also seen out and again, looked happier than ever. And a body language expert suggested Phil was looking “strong and ready to put himself out there again”.

Darren Stanton told OK! of Phillip’s appearance: “Phillip is looking strong and ready to put himself out there again. He’s showing a genuine smile and I can tell it is authentic happiness. He isn’t faking any emotion here.

“He looks very relaxed, at ease and ready to take anything on. His head is lifted quite highly and his shoulders are back. These are signals of confidence and feeling good about himself. He’s holding his head high.”

Phil reportedly snubbed Dancing On Ice’s return last month (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice ‘snub’

As well as This Morning, Phil also lost his stint as host on Dancing On Ice. Instead, Stephen Mulhern has taken his spot alongside Holly. But it seems Phil has made peace with losing the gig.

However, according to reports, Phil didn’t tune into the new series of the skating show when it returned last month.

An insider allegedly told The Sun after the first DOI episode: “Phil is still bruised by the whole Holly falling-out and the way it was played out publicly. He still can’t bring himself to watch This Morning and even listening to the theme tune is deeply triggering.

“It would seem unlikely he is avidly tuning in to watch Holly’s return to TV.”

Phillip Schofield latest: He wants ‘quiet’ life

Another sign that suggests Phil has made peace with his new life is that reports previously said he wants to live a “quiet life” away from the limelight.

An insider told The Sun: “Phil just wants to move on and live a quiet life away from the spotlight whilst he tries to rebuild.”

Phil reportedly isn’t planning a comeback (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Phil has ‘no interest in coming back to TV’

Finally, another sign that Phil is coming to terms with his new life is that reports claim he has no interest in coming back to the showbiz world in the near future.

Read more: ‘Odd jobs’; crumbling empire; New Year ‘snub’ to Holly: Inside Phillip Schofield’s ‘lonely’ new life after TV exit

A friend reportedly told the Mail on Sunday: “Phillip isn’t returning anywhere, he has been in a really bad place since he decided to tell the truth and resign from his job.

“He has got himself into a cocoon and he is continuing to recover. He has had the report hanging over his head for a long time. It has been a thing of dread for him.

“Now that’s out of the way he can start to build a life of some kind but there is no way he will be in the public eye again for a very long time, if ever again.”

Would you like to see Phil back? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.