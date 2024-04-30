Coronation Street: Roy and Carla friendship being over is devastating, fans sob

Yesterday evening on Coronation Street (Monday, April 29), Roy collapsed in his prison cell and then went to the hospital.

Carla came to visit Roy who initially didn’t want to speak to her, before cutting her out of his life for good.

Coronation Street fans have now taken to social media to share their upset over Roy’s decision.

Roy felt betrayed by Carla (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Roy ended his friendship with Carla

Last night in Weatherfield, Roy was found collapsed on the floor of his prison cell by a prison officer.

Nina and Carla rushed over to the hospital to visit him, finding out that he had been put on a drip.

Carla was devastated to find out that Roy had removed her from his visiting list due to Bobby’s false statement whilst Nina went in to see him.

As DS Swain questioned Carla, DS Swain then asked Roy if he had any information for her. However, unable to get Carla in trouble, Roy simply asked the detective if there had been any more updates in the Lauren case.

After Swain accused Roy of wasting police time, Carla was allowed to see Roy. Roy though, felt really betrayed by Carla and told her that he could no longer be friends with her. He didn’t want her to visit him ever again.

Fans love Carla and Roy as a duo (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans heartbroken over Roy decision

Corrie fans have been left in tears over Roy’s decision to cut Carla out of his life and to not forgive her after the betrayal. Carla has always been there for Roy, and now fans can’t cope that their friendship has ended.

One fan complained: “Now why did Corrie have to ruin Roy and Carla’s friendship? We really can’t seem to have nice things anymore.”

Now why did Corrie have to ruin Roy and Carla's friendship. We really can't seem to have nice things any more #Corrie — Matt (@matt_johnson_89) April 29, 2024

Nah I'm not okay I adored Roy and Carla's friendship why ruin it!! #corrie — Michelle💕 (@mishybabez_) April 29, 2024

Gosh, that Roy/Carla scene. Those 2 will never not get to me… 💔 #Corrie — Beth (@TnsBAW) April 29, 2024

Another person added: “Nah I’m not okay. I adored Roy and Carla’s friendship. Why ruin it?!”

A third viewer shared: “Gosh, that Roy/Carla scene. Those 2 will never not get to me…,” followed by a broken heart emoji.

Is this truly the end? (Credit: ITV)

Can Roy forgive Carla?

Roy and Carla always have each other’s backs but it looks like that has just come to an end.

Carla thought that she was only protecting Roy by going along with Bobby’s statement but she’s actually ended up making things worse. Can Roy ever forgive her?

