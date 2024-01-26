Phillip Schofield looks far from ‘bruised’ as he’s seen out after Holly Willoughby’s Dancing On Ice return

In Phillip Schofield news, the 61-year-old was spotted out for the first time since Holly Willoughby‘s Dancing On Ice return yesterday (Thursday, January 25).

However, despite reports claiming he was “bruised” by his ex-pal’s triumphant return to telly – he looked anything but that yesterday.

Stephen and Holly hosted the show together (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield news: Former TV star ‘bruised’ by Holly’s Dancing On Ice return

Earlier this month, Holly made her return to TV after three months out. She hosted Dancing On Ice alongside a new host in the form of Stephen Mulhern.

A source then claimed to The Sun that Phillip was still “bruised” from his TV exit and falling out with Holly. They also claimed that he can’t bring himself to watch This Morning, let alone Dancing On Ice.

“Phil is still bruised by the whole Holly falling-out and the way it was played out publicly,” they said.

“He still can’t bring himself to watch This Morning and even listening to the theme tune is deeply triggering. It would seem unlikely he is avidly tuning in to watch Holly’s return to TV. Phil just wants to move on and live a quiet life away from the spotlight whilst he tries to rebuild.”

Phillip was seen smiling while out yesterday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Phillip Schofield news: Ex-This Morning host looking anything but ‘bruised’ in new outing

However, judging in new pictures obtained by the MailOnline, Phillip looks anything but “bruised”.

The former This Morning host was pictured heading into a local shop yesterday evening.

He then emerged in high spirits, as he was seen laughing and grinning as he left the store.

Phillip hasn’t been on screens since his affair scandal broke. His last TV appearance was during the BBC interview back in June, in which he spoke of his ITV exit and affair.

Phillip and Holly hosted the show together for years (Credit: ITV)

Viewers beg for Phillip to return

Some viewers haven’t warned to Stephen Mulhern as host of Dancing On Ice – and have taken to Twitter to beg for Phillip to make a return!

“Controversial opinion but bring back Phillip Schofield, sorry Stephen,” one viewer said.

“Phillip all is forgiven, please come back. I can’t cope with Mulhern on every single programme ITV does,” another said.

“I bet either DOI gets rested for the foreseeable, or Holly will leave. It’s just not got the same feel to it when Phil was on it,” a third wrote.

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday, January 28 at 6.20pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

