Dancing On Ice viewers make desperate plea to bring back Phillip Schofield: ‘All is forgiven’

Dancing On Ice viewers have been adjusting to seeing Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby on screens this month instead of her and Phillip Schofield.

For the 2024 series, Stephen has taken over from Phillip – who left ITV last May after admitting to previously having an affair with a male colleague.

But poor Stephen has received a mixed response from viewers and the complaints about his jokes and funny antics on the show last night poured in.

Now, many viewers are calling for Phil to make a return to the show.

Phillip Schofield on Dancing On Ice

As Stephen was up to his good old tricks and jokes during last night’s show, fans started expressing their feelings online. Many called for Phil to come back.

One person said on X: “Controversial opinion but bring back Phillip Schofield, sorry Stephen.”

Another replied: “Bizarre but my mother said the same, wasn’t expecting it.”

Someone else added: “Phillip all is forgiven, please come back. I can’t cope with Mulhern on every single programme ITV does.”

Another fan said: “I bet either DOI gets rested for the foreseeable, or Holly will leave. It’s just not got the same feel to it when Phil was on it.”

However, another person responded to the suggestion of Phil returning: “Urgghh no thanks. He’s no fun at all compared to Stephen. It’s a light hearted family show not a misery fest.”

Others are loving Stephen on the show as one gushed: “I love @StephenMulhern in every show he does so pleased he is doing #DancingOnIce made such a difference.”

Another wrote: “Watching @dancingonice love that @StephenMulhern is hosting with @hollywills.”

Following last weekend’s first show, a body language expert weighed in on Holly and Stephen’s partnership.

Holly and Stephen on Dancing On Ice

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, Darren Stanton said: “Apart from a few weeks back on This Morning this is her first proper presenting job. Holly and Stephen came across really well, but by no means do they have anywhere near the same level of rapport that Holly and Phil have – they were the magic couple of presenting.”

He added: “They do make a great team but I think it will take a while for people to get the duo of Holly and Phil off their minds.”

Dancing On Ice continues this Sunday (January 28) from 6.20pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

