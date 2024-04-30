Amid reports suggesting Alison Hammond may have a new boyfriend, friends of the This Morning star are said to be “worried”.

It was reported earlier this month that Alison, 49, has found a “trusted companion”. Subsequently, Alison’s ‘new man’ has been identified – but no relationship has been confirmed – as David Putman.

David, a Russian model and masseur said to be 6ft 10in tall, is believed to be 26.

And while Alison is “clearly besotted”, according to Closer magazine, her pals are said to have concerns for the For the Love of Dogs star.

One of Alison’s friends is said to have expressed concerns to the mag that the age gap between Alison and David has “raised eyebrows”.

Additionally, those close to Alison have been wondering whether he may be a fame seeker as he doesn’t work in entertainment like her.

The unidentified insider is quoted as saying: “While Alison’s friends love to see her happy, they can’t help but be a bit worried about this new man.”

However, the mag has also spoken to a friend of David’s who reckons he is an “unassuming and thoughtful” man who may not have known who Alison is when they met.

And even though Alison is said to have told her friends not to worry about her, some remain unsure.

Alison is obviously quite successful, so they’re worried for her.

One told Closer: “Alison is obviously quite successful, so they’re worried for her. While they really hope there isn’t a catch, they’re all wondering if he’s got another agenda.

“They all adore Alison and don’t want her to get hurt again. She’s had some tough break-ups in the past.”

ED! has approached a representative for Alison Hammond for comment on Closer’s story.

