I’m A Celebrity stint; This Morning return; tell-all book: Phillip Schofield’s next career move predicted by bookies

In Phillip Schofield news, the 61-year-old has largely kept his head down since news of his affair scandal broke.

However, according to the bookmakers, the former TV star could be making a comeback to the limelight in an unexpected way.

What next for Phillip? (Credit: BBC)

Phillip Schofield news: Ex-TV star to make TV return?

According to Instant Casino, Phillip’s next move may not be one people are necessarily expecting.

The bookmakers currently have Phillip at 2/1 to write a tell-all book.

Phillip previously wrote a book which was released in 2020. Could he pen a new one about everything that’s happened since? His reps have previously denied that he will write one though.

Instant Casino has also tipped Phillip to replace Jeremy Vine on his Channel 5 show. The former This Morning man is at 25/1 to do so.

Is reality TV the way forward for Phillip? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Phillip Schofield to head into the jungle?

Other possible ventures for Phillip include a stint in the I’m A Celebrity jungle, and a stay in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

The bookies currently have him at 33/1 to do these things.

Could Phillip take to the ballroom floor on BBC One’s hit show, Strictly? According to the bookmakers, it’s a possibility, with the ex-Dancing On Ice host at 50/1 to get his sparkly shoes on.

Phillip is also at 50/1 to return to This Morning, and 100/1 to follow in Fern Britton‘s footsteps and become a crime writer based in Cornwall.

He celebrated Ruby’s birthday recently (Credit: Instagram)

Phillip makes rare public appearance

Over the weekend, Phillip was spotted celebrating daughter Ruby’s birthday along with his wife Stephanie.

The former TV star was caught on camera carrying a big birthday cake over to his daughter to celebrate her 28th birthday.

The video was shared by a friend of Ruby’s – and was then shared on Ruby’s Instagram story.

It’s one of just a few times Phillip has been seen out and about since news of his affair scandal broke.

Last week, he was spotted laughing and joking as he left a shop in London. It was the first time he’d been seen since reportedly being left feeling “bruised” by his fallout with Holly.

However, he looked less than bruised in the jolly snaps obtained by the MailOnline last week.

