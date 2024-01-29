Phillip Schofield celebrates daughter Ruby’s birthday as he makes rare public appearance with wife Steph

In Phillip Schofield news, the former TV star made a rare appearance in public to celebrate a family milestone alongside his wife, Steph.

Steph and former This Morning host Phillip reunited this weekend to celebrate daughter Ruby’s birthday.

Phillip was seen in an Instagram story (Credit: Instagram)

Over the weekend, Phillip and Steph celebrated daughter Ruby’s 28th birthday with a party.

In an Instagram story shared by one of Ruby’s pals, Phillip can be seen beaming as he carries a big birthday cake with sparklers in it for his daughter.

Steph can be seen looking happy in the brief clip too. The couple’s eldest daughter, Molly, 30, is also present.

“Happy birthday @rubyschofe,” Ruby’s friend captioned the story. Ruby then shared the clip to her own Instagram story.

It is one of a very limited number of times Phillip has been seen out in public since his affair scandal became national news last year.

It’s a rare public appearance for Phillip (Credit: Instagram)

Phillip in rare public outing

Last week, Phillip was seen out during a trip to the shop.

Earlier in the month, it had been claimed that Phillip was feeling “bruised” following his fallout with Holly. This was on top of her subsequent return to hosting Dancing On Ice.

“Phil is still bruised by the whole Holly falling-out and the way it was played out publicly,” a source told The Sun recently.

“He still can’t bring himself to watch This Morning and even listening to the theme tune is deeply triggering. It would seem unlikely he is avidly tuning in to watch Holly’s return to TV. Phil just wants to move on and live a quiet life away from the spotlight whilst he tries to rebuild.”

However, the former star looked less than bruised during his outing. In fact, he was all smiles and laughing as he left a shop near his home last week.

Holly and Phillip have yet to be permanently replaced (Credit: ITV)

This Morning news: Staff ‘livid’ over failure to replace Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

Meanwhile, it’s been reported that This Morning staff are not happy about the fact that Holly and Phillip have yet to be replaced full-time on the show.

“All anyone can talk about behind the scenes is who the next team on the sofa will be,” a source told The Mirror.

“It’s not just the talent either – there’s widespread frustration at the lack of a decision, and some are really livid,” they then continued.

“Many of the stylists and make-up artists work for one particular person, so they’re keen to know when they’ll be working. Those people are also in limbo.”

